Lal Salaam box office collection day 3: Rajinikanth's film likely to earn 3 crore

Lal Salaam box office collection day 3: The box office numbers of the Rajinikanth-starrer for its first Sunday is here. As per the latest update on Sacnilk.com, Lal Salaam is expected to mint nearly ₹3 crore on its third day of release. The sports drama directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, opened to positive reviews on February 9. (Also read: Lal Salaam movie review: Aishwarya Rajinikanth back with a bang) Vishnu Vishal and Rajinikanth in Lal Salaam

Lal Salaam box office update

The latest update shared that Lal Salaam has collected ₹2.93 crore net in India in all languages on its first Sunday. Lal Salaam collected ₹ 3.55 crore on Day 1, ₹ 3.25 crore in Day 2, so the total gross after three days now stands at ₹ 9.73 crore. The same report also pointed out that Lal Salaam had 29.24% occupancy in the Tamil version, whereas the Telugu shows had an occupancy of 15.24%.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

About Lal Salaam

Lal Salaam has Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles. They are seen as rivals since they were kids. The first half of Lal Salaam chronicles their village and its people as a gradual animosity grows between the Hindus and Muslims there. Rajinikanth plays the character of Moideen Bhai in the film. Jeevitha Rajashekar plays Moideen’s sister and Nirosha plays his wife. Vikranth, Senthil, Thambi Ramaiah, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Vivek Prasanna, and Thangadurai round off the ensemble cast of the film.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth directed Lal Salaam after an eight-year break. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she said: “Getting back on sets after eight years is like getting back together with an old friend – you don’t need to be in touch every day, but you talk; you can just catch up from where you dropped off. It feels like fish being in water – the difference being whether it’s about being in a fish tank or the ocean. That’s the way I see it. I had eight beautiful years with my sons – I didn’t want to miss out on their growing-up years. I realised they were growing up too fast! Now, they can understand and be happy that I’m standing up as an individual and doing what I love to do. They are spreading their wings and have so much to do and are soaring higher, I also have more time to myself."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place