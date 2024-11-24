Menu Explore
'It holds no real significance': Lawyer on AR Rahman using hashtag in tweet about separation from wife Saira Banu

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ananya Das
Nov 24, 2024 08:15 PM IST

The lawyer said that the Rahman family is “handling it with a lot of dignity”. Here's what she said.

Lawyer Vandana Shah has spoken about music composer AR Rahman using a hashtag in his tweet while announcing his separation from his wife, Saira Banu. Speaking with Bollywood Bubble, Vandana said that a hashtag "should be treated with the same kind of disregard" such as a semicolon.

AR Rahman and Saira Banu married in 1995.(AP)
AR Rahman and Saira Banu married in 1995.(AP)

What lawyer said about AR Rahman using a hashtag

Vandana said, “I’ve noticed that there’s a reason a hashtag is known as a hashtag. When you look at the larger scheme of things in grammar, there’s always a comma, a full stop, and even a semicolon. Though that feels like an afterthought these days. Hardly anyone uses the term ‘semicolon’ anymore, and very few people give it much importance. Similarly, a hashtag is what it is—a hashtag—and it holds no real significance. I believe it should be treated with the same kind of disregard. As if to say you’re just a hashtag, set aside. Over the last couple of days, this sentiment has only been reinforced for me.”

Lawyer on Rahman family

Talking about the Rahman family, she said, “I think they are handling it with a lot of dignity. They seem to be very private and composed individuals. And they are addressing the situation in the best possible manner within that space. I appreciate the fact that even the press has been respectful. No one has aggressively pushed for answers, and I think that’s commendable.”

About AR Rahman and Saira Banu

AR Rahman and Saira Banu announced their separation recently. The news of Rahman and Saira's separation was initially shared through a joint statement issued by Saira's lawyer, Vandana. The couple stated that their decision was due to "significant emotional strain" in their relationship".

The composer, too, shared the news on his X account on Wednesday, where he stated that while they had hoped to reach their "grand thirty," life had other plans. AR Rahman and Saira married in 1995 and share three children--Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen.

