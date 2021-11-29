Maanaadu box office day 4 collection: Silambarasan TR’s film grosses over 30 crore in Tamil Nadu

Actor Silambarasan TR’s latest Tamil release Maanaadu has registered a fabulous opening at the box office in Tamil Nadu, despite heavy rains. The film, a time-loop thriller, has grossed over ₹30 crore in the state in just four days since its release.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, Maanaadu is a simple story of a guy trying to stop an assassination attempt on the state’s chief minister. However, the only way to stop it is by being stuck in a time loop.

The film, as per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, has taken a phenomenal opening. It has grossed over ₹30 crore in Tamil Nadu so far.

Maanaadu, which is also a political thriller, marks the maiden collaboration of actor Simbu and filmmaker Venkat Prabhu. The project, after being announced with much fanfare in 2018, was shelved a few months later after a fallout between Silambarasan and producer Suresh Kamatchi.

When Silambarasan couldn’t take out time as promised, Suresh had to go ahead and drop the idea of making the film with him. Director Venkat Prabhu, soon after the project was dropped, took to Twitter to share a heartfelt post.

“It’s very unfortunate that I couldn’t work with my brother Simbu in Maanaadu. Everything is time bound. Considering the amount of emotional and financial pressure that the producer is going through, I have to respect the decision taken by the producer. Thanks for all the love,” he tweeted.

However, the project was back on track after three months and the team went on to complete the project. However, its release was postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | Maanaadu movie review: Silambarasan TR’s film is highly enjoyable, accessible time-loop thriller

Maanaadu stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, SJ Suryah, Karunakaran, Premgi Amaren and Daniel Anne Pope among others. SJ Suryah’s performance as the antagonist is one of the highlights of the film, which has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

ott:10