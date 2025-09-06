Search
Sat, Sept 06, 2025
Madharaasi box office collection day 1: Murugadoss, Sivakarthikeyan beat Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 with 13 crore opening

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Abhimanyu Mathur
Updated on: Sept 06, 2025 10:15 am IST

Madharaasi box office collection day 1: The Sivakarthikeyan film has taken a running start at the box office, beating other Indian releases of the week.

Madharaasi box office collection day 1: AR Murugadoss has returned to form and how. His latest film, Madharaasi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, has not just earned acclaim from critics but is also breaking the bank at the box office. The film has opened in the domestic market at 13 crore, one of the best in its lead star's career

Madharaasi box office day 1: Sivakarthikeyan stars in this psychological thriller.
Madharaasi box office update

According to Sacnilk's early estimates, Madharaasi has earned 13 crore net in the domestic market on Friday. The film started slowly with morning shows registering 46% occupancy, but the figure increased to a strong 77% for the night shows. This enabled Madharaasi to pick up the pace as the day progressed. A big factor for Madharaasi's strong opening was positive word of mouth that stemmed from glowing reviews. The critics have called the film director AR Murugadoss' best in years, with many remarking it reminded them of his ‘vintage Ghajini days.’

Madharaasi beats Baaghi 4, The Bengal Files

Madharaasi's release coincided with two Hindi films. Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 and Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files also hit the screens on the same day. Despite releasing on fewer screens, Madharaasi was able to outshine Baaghi 4, which opened at an estimated 12 crore on its first day. The Bengal Files was never in the competition, with its lowly 1 crore opening. Madharaasi's box office collections will slow down after day 1, as is the norm for South action films, while Baaghi 4 may see an upswing over the weekend. It remains to be seen how the two films will fare in comparison with each other in the long run.

About Madharaasi

Madharaasi is a psychological thriller directed by AR Murugadoss. Apart from Sivakarthikeyan, the film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Vikranth, and Shabeer Kallarakkal. The film is about a patient with Fregoli delusion, who becomes involved in an operation to stop a syndicate from North India from distributing guns across Tamil Nadu.

