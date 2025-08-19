Madharaasi director AR Murugadoss films to watch on OTT right now

Director AR Murugadoss, who is awaiting the release of his next Tamil film Madharaasi, has crafted some of his best films which have both entertained and taught us a thing or two. Known for his perfect mix of commercial elements, stardom, and content, AR Murugadoss' Tamil films have become iconic and here are some of them that you can stream on OTTplay Premium. AR Murugadoss films to watch

AR Murugadoss’ popular films

Ghajini

A landmark and iconic film in Suriya’s career, Ghajini is one of a kind romantic thriller which is still talked about. Featuring Suriya and Asin as Sanjay Ramasamy and Kalpana, respectively (that went on to become cult characters), Ghajini is about a business entrepreneur who witnesses the death of his lover and suffers from short-term memory loss, while seeking revenge on those who murdered her. Ghajini, which is also one of the earlier films in which Nayanthara played a supporting role, was eventually remade in Hindi with Aamir Khan and Asin.

7 Aum Arivu

7 Aum Arivu is an action drama with a historic twist. With AR Murugadoss collaborating with Suriya once again, this film explores a gymnast who is contacted by a genetic engineering student to revive the genes of his powerful ancestor, in order to stop an impending bio-war between a neighbouring country. With elements of action, emotions, and historic elements, 7 Aum Arivu stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead.

Ramana

Ramana is yet another iconic film in the career of late actor Vijayakanth and went on to be one of the best commercial entertainers that tucked in a vigilante story for the masses. Ramana is about the titular character who suffers from a personal tragedy, and goes on to wear the cape of a vigilante to eradicate corruption in the country. Ramana featured Vijayakanth in an action avatar, along with Simran, Ashima Bhalla, Yugi Sethu and others.

Dheena

Dheena is an action film featuring Ajith in the lead role and marks the debut of AR Murugadoss. It was in this film that Ajith gained his now relinquished moniker Thala and was a turning point for the actor as an action hero. Featuring Laila, Suresh Gopi and others. Dheena is about a ruffian who works for his gangster brother and when a series of events lead to their sister's death, must choose between his loyalty towards his brother and the promise he made to his sister.

Thuppakki

Thuppakki is one of the most talked about films in Vijay's career and redefined the actor's filmography for the better. Yet another action thriller from AR Murugadoss, Thuppakki is about an army man who visits his home and family in Mumbai for a vacation. But when he senses something is not right with the city and the terrorists are playing their game, the army man steps in to save the day. With all commercial entertaining elements such as comedy, romance, and action, Thuppakki went on to become a blockbuster success and gave birth to one of the famous punch dialogues of Vijay 'I'm waiting'.