Maharaja actor Sachana Namidass breaks down after she wins 1st National Award: ‘Little girl who dared to dream’

Nithilan Saminathan’s Maharaja was one of the most celebrated films of 2024. The film starring Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap in the lead roles also performed well at the box office. Sachana Namidass, who won her first National Film Award for her performance, broke down upon hearing the news. (Also Read: 72nd National Film Awards full list of winners: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Mammootty win big; as does Article 370)

Maharaja actor breaks down after 1st National Award

Sachana Namidass co-starred with Vijay Sethupathi in Nithilan Saminathan's Maharaja.

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When the National Film Awards were announced on Saturday evening, Sachana won her first National Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. Anl Arasu also won Best Action Direction for Maharaja. Seeing her performance be called ‘memorable’ the actor posted a video of her breaking down in happiness. She could not stop crying as her loved ones congratulated her on the win. Posting the video of her reaction, she wrote, “The little girl who dared to dream never imagined her first film would bring home a National Award. Forever grateful.”

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Sachana Namidass thanks Maharaja team

{{^usCountry}} Sachana also posted a note after winning the award, calling the honour ‘one of the greatest blessings’ of her life. A portion of her note read: “This award inspires me to continue growing, learning, and giving my best with even more passion, honesty, and dedication.” The actor also thanked the director, Sethupathi, and the film’s team for their support. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sachana also posted a note after winning the award, calling the honour ‘one of the greatest blessings’ of her life. A portion of her note read: “This award inspires me to continue growing, learning, and giving my best with even more passion, honesty, and dedication.” The actor also thanked the director, Sethupathi, and the film’s team for their support. {{/usCountry}}

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“My heartfelt gratitude to my director Nithilan sir for believing in me and giving me this beautiful opportunity. Your trust, support, and guidance made this journey so special and unforgettable,” she wrote, adding, “My sincere thanks to Vijay Sethupathi sir for your constant encouragement, support, and belief in me throughout this journey. It has been an absolute honour to work alongside such an inspiring artist and human being.”

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Above all, she dedicated the award to her family, writing, “This achievement belongs to my beloved family, whose love, sacrifices, and prayers have always been my greatest strength. A very special thanks to my twin sister, my constant support system and my best friend. You have stood by me in every situation with unconditional love and belief. This award is as much yours as it is mine.” Sachana ended her note by thanking everyone who supported her.

About Maharaja

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Maharaja is directed by Nithilan Saminathan and produced by The Route, Think Studios and Passion Studios. It stars Sethupathi as the titular Maharaja, Sachana as his daughter, Jothi, and Anurag as Selvam. The film tells the story of a father who files a police complaint about a missing dustbin he has named Lakshmi. As the story unravels, it becomes clear that he’s seeking revenge for something else. The film grossed ₹199.20 crore worldwide and was a critical hit.