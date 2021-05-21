Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Makers of Hansika Motwani film Maha issue clarification, say court did not order a stay on release
Maha stars Hansika Motwani and Sinbu in lead roles.
tamil cinema

Makers of Hansika Motwani film Maha issue clarification, say court did not order a stay on release

  • In a statement, producer Mathiyazhagan said the Madras HC had not issue any stay on Maha's release. The film happens to be Hansika Motwani's 50th film.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 05:28 PM IST

The makers of Hansika Motwani’s upcoming Tamil film Maha have clarified that the Madras High Court has not issued any stay on the film’s release after its director UR Jameel recently moved to the court.

Maha is Hansika’s 50th film. It also stars Simbu in a pivotal role.

Jameel moved to Madras High Court seeking a ban on the makers’ plan to release his film Maha on an OTT platform. He has claimed that in spite of pending shoot, the film’s producers and few others from the team went ahead with the post-production, including re-recording, dubbing and editing without Jameel’s knowledge.

On Friday, the film’s producer Mathiyazhagan, in a statement, said that there is no stay order on Maha. However, he did confirm that Jameel has filed a petition in the Madras High Court.

Mathiyazhagan also added that the film’s shooting was confirmed in February.

"There are talks in social media and other online media that the movie Maha has not been completed and an order of stay has been ordered by the Hon'ble Madras High Court. The said news is fake and baseless,” the statement read.

"While there have been some tiny issues brought up by the director and subsequently the director approached the Madras High Court and filed a case to stop the release of the film. The said case came up for hearing on 13/05/2021 and the Hon'ble Court did not grant an order of stay of the film."

Also read: Arjun Kapoor says he can't be 'okay' with dad Boney leaving his mom for Sridevi, but can 'understand' it

The project has been in the making for quite some time now. The makers have so far teased audiences with multiple posters of Hansika donning different avatars – from being seen holding a gun in a bathtub filled with what appears to be blood to smoking up against the backdrop of Banaras.

Recently, the makers revealed that the film also stars actor Srikanth in a pivotal role.

hansika motwani tamil cinema simbu + 1 more

