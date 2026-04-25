Mamitha Baiju reacts to backlash for casting Malayalam actors in Tamil films: ‘It is all about pushing the barrier’

Mamitha Baiju is gearing for the release of Kara, the Tamil film in which she will be seen opposite Dhanush. For the last few years, Tamilians have asked filmmakers to cast regional actors in leading roles, only for the criteria to be applied to actors, not actresses. Vignesh Raja is the latest filmmaker to receive flak for not just casting Malayalam actor Mamitha Baiju in Kara. But what is Mamitha's take on the same issue? The actor shared that she does not see it as unfair because, for her, it is an opportunity to prove herself and the director that she is right for the part. (Also read: Dhanush's Kara director Vignesh Raja gets backlash for justifying brownfacing Mamitha Baiju: ‘Racism in name of merit’)

What Mamitha said

Mamitha Baiju and Dhanush play the leads in Vignesh Raja's Kara.

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In a recent interaction with Sudhir Srinivasan, when Mamitha was asked to react to the conversation on the casting of Tamil films, she said, “When I got the chance, I took it and as an actor I look towards more exploration, and how to be more versatile. I am getting a chance to do that and I am doing it. So, it is the maker's choice first, who see me in a particular character. I can't be saying no… I want to work and earn that position."

‘It is all about pushing the barrier’

She added, "I am getting that opportunity, so it is not unfair and if I am able to look convincing in that character, that is my goal. If it is a rural character, and I look convincing in it, then that is the biggest award for me. It is all about pushing the barrier, about the language also. It is my profession, and my responsibility to push the boundaries, and we have to do that.”

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{{^usCountry}} Mamitha went on to talk about working with Dhanush and said that he is a very dedicated actor who works hard on the character. The actor said that she considers Dhanush a big inspiration and used to see him act out long scenes with long dialogues. Mamitha said that she loves to be challenged as an actor and loved getting to know the character of Selli in Kara. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mamitha went on to talk about working with Dhanush and said that he is a very dedicated actor who works hard on the character. The actor said that she considers Dhanush a big inspiration and used to see him act out long scenes with long dialogues. Mamitha said that she loves to be challenged as an actor and loved getting to know the character of Selli in Kara. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Kara also stars Jayaram, Karunas, Lal, Suraj Venjaramoodu, KS Ravikumar, along with Dhanush and Mamitha. Helmed by Vignesh Raja, Kara is produced by Vels Film International, with music composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Theni Eswar is handling the cinematography, while Srijith Sarang is in charge of editing. It is releasing in theatres on April 30. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kara also stars Jayaram, Karunas, Lal, Suraj Venjaramoodu, KS Ravikumar, along with Dhanush and Mamitha. Helmed by Vignesh Raja, Kara is produced by Vels Film International, with music composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Theni Eswar is handling the cinematography, while Srijith Sarang is in charge of editing. It is releasing in theatres on April 30. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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