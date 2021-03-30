IND USA
Lokesh Kanagaraj’s latest project was Master.
tamil cinema

Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj tests positive for Covid-19

  • Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is basking in the success of his latest Tamil release Master, has tested positive for the coronavirus.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 04:49 PM IST

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is basking in the success of his latest Tamil release Master, has tested positive for the coronavirus. He has revealed that he’s currently undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

Lokesh took to Twitter to share a statement, in which he wrote he’s being taken good care of. His statement read: “Hello everyone. Writing this to inform all my friends, family and well-wishers that I have tested positive for Covid-19 and have been admitted to a private hospital where I’m being taken good care of. Will be back soon & stronger.”

Lokesh-directed Master was the first mainstream Tamil film to release in theatres since the pandemic. The film, starring Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles, went on to mint over 200 crore at the box-office.

In the film, Vijay plays an alcoholic college professor called John Durairaj. Vijay Sethupathi, plays a character called Bhavani.

Master was the first pan-Indian release of 2021. The film, which was dubbed and released in Hindi and Telugu, also stars Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Andrea Jeremiah among others.

Lokesh, meanwhile, will soon commence work on his next Tamil project with Kamal Haasan. Titled Vikram, the film’s teaser was recently unveiled and it was received extremely well.

Also read: Kamal Haasan to team up with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj for next, see first poster

The teaser of Vikram introduces Kamal Haasan's character as a ghost.

