Meet Soubin Sahir, actor who stole Pooja Hegde's thunder with amazing dance moves in Coolie song Monica

Rajinikanth’s Coolie has everyone talking, but it’s Malayalam actor‑director Soubin Shahir who's emerged as an unexpected sensation. He caught attention with his high‑energy moves in the song Monica, leaving audiences in awe alongside Pooja Hegde. Here’s a closer look at the man who just wrecked the dance floor. Actor-director Soubin Shahir has emerged as an unexpected sensation with his high‑energy moves in the song Monica from Coolie.

From assistant to show‑stealing dancer

Born on October 12, 1983, in Kochi, Soubin began his film career behind the camera, working as an assistant director before stepping in front of it in Annayum Rasoolum (2013). His breakthrough came with Premam (2015), and he earned critical acclaim (including a Kerala State Film Award) for Sudani from Nigeria (2018).

Since then, he’s impressed audiences with roles in Kumbalangi Nights (2019) and, most recently, Manjummel Boys (2024). Known for his natural acting style and grounded characters, Soubin recently surprised audiences with his energetic dance performance in the song Monica, which went viral and stole attention. The song has been choreographed by Master Sandy.

Fans say Soubin has always been a good dancer

Fans on social media have been unearthing Soubin's clips from earlier films to prove that he has been showcasing his dancing moves for some time now. A social media user shared a clip from Parudeesa from the Malayalam film Bheeshma Parvam, which showed Soubin effortlessly Moonwalking.

Another social media user who was in awe of Soubin's moves wrote, "When that shy guy finally decides to hit the dance floor #SoubinShahir #Monica".

A person lauded director, Lokesh Kanagaraj, for bringing out this side of Soubin for the audience, “Not Even A Malayalam Director Explored #Soubin in a Dance POV. But #Lokesh Explored That Underutilised Side & #Soubin Just Rocked on Screen.”

Soubin is enjoying all the adulation

Soubin seems to be on cloud nine, as his fans can't stop going gaga over his energy and moves. He has been sharing memes from his hit film Premam (2015), in which he innocently confesses to his co-actor that he does not know how to do anything simple.

The hit Malayalam film directed by Alphonse Puthren and starring Nivin Pauly and Sai Pallavi featured Soubin Shahir in a memorable role as Shivan Sir, a quirky college staff member.

In a humorous scene, Vimal Sir (Vinay Forrt) seeks help from Shivan Sir to learn a few dance moves to impress her. When Vimal finds the steps too complex and asks for something simpler, Shivan Sir responds with his now-famous line: "I don’t know anything simple."

Soubin's Instagram Stories are flooded with fans sharing his crazy dance moves while he thanks them with all his heart.

Screengrabs on Soubin Shahir's Instagram Stories

About Coolie

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, features Rajinikanth in the lead role. The ensemble cast also includes Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, and Monisha Blessy. The film is slated for a theatrical release on August 14.