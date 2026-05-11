Mobbed Trisha Krishnan struggles to find her way out after Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay's oath-taking ceremony

Tamil actor Trisha Krishnan made waves when she attended the swearing-in ceremony of superstar Vijay as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday. And it looks like it’s not just people on social media who were curious about her presence there. As she tried to leave the venue with her mother, the actor was mobbed.

Trisha Krishnan mobbed after Vijay’s ceremony

Trisha Krishnan was mobbed after Vijay's oath-taking ceremony as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

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Vijay took the oath as the new TN CM at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. Trisha, who went to the ceremony with her mother, Uma Krishnan, struggled to find a way out. Videos shot by fans and circulated online show the police trying to keep the crowd and media at bay. The actor starts going one way, but is told to go the other way as a large crowd forms around her. Despite the police and security, Trisha and Uma can be seen getting jostled as they carefully try to make their way out of the crowd. Many fans can be seen recording the moment on their phones and adding to the chaos.

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{{^usCountry}} Actor gets emotional as Vijay gives first address as CM {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Actor gets emotional as Vijay gives first address as CM {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On Sunday, Trisha made waves when she attended Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony. The actor greeted his mother, Shoba, with a warm hug and was spotted waving to fans cheering for her. She was seated in the front row along with Vijay’s family. Later, when he delivered his first address as CM, she was spotted getting emotional. She maintained a smile even as her eyes got watery. Posting pictures of herself in the blue, cream and gold saree she wore to the event, Trisha wrote on Monday, “The love is always louder (blue heart emoji).” She posted the pictures to the song Carry That Kadhal by DJ Kharish. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Sunday, Trisha made waves when she attended Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony. The actor greeted his mother, Shoba, with a warm hug and was spotted waving to fans cheering for her. She was seated in the front row along with Vijay’s family. Later, when he delivered his first address as CM, she was spotted getting emotional. She maintained a smile even as her eyes got watery. Posting pictures of herself in the blue, cream and gold saree she wore to the event, Trisha wrote on Monday, “The love is always louder (blue heart emoji).” She posted the pictures to the song Carry That Kadhal by DJ Kharish. {{/usCountry}}

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Vijay’s oath-taking ceremony

After a week of suspense since the TN election results were announced on May 4, Vijay finally took his oath as the CM on May 10. His Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party secured 108 of the 234 votes, but Vijay, who was elected in two constituencies, had to drop out of one, bringing the total to 107. Despite the post-election alliance with Congress, TVK was still short of a majority. After finally proving a majority on Saturday, the ceremony took place on Sunday. His wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, who filed for divorce and alleged he had an affair with an unnamed actress, was not present at the ceremony. Nor were their children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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