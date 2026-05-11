Trisha Krishnan drops first post after Vijay’s oath ceremony as Tamil Nadu CM: ‘The love is always louder’

Sharing pictures from the ceremony on Instagram, Trisha captioned the post, “The love is always louder,” a line that immediately sparked reactions from fans amid ongoing rumours surrounding her bond with Vijay.

Trisha attended the event with her mother, Uma Krishnan and chose a graceful traditional look for the historic occasion. She wore a seafoam-green and gold saree paired with a cream blouse detailed with golden embroidery. Keeping her styling classic, the actor tied her hair into a neat bun decorated with fresh jasmine flowers. She completed the look with statement jewellery featuring red stones and subtle makeup.

Actor Trisha Krishnan made headlines after attending the swearing-in ceremony of actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay , who officially took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, May 10, at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. Soon after the ceremony, the actress shared her first social media post, and its caption quickly grabbed attention online.

Emotional moment during Vijay’s speech goes viral Several clips from the oath-taking ceremony have been circulating online, with one particular moment drawing attention from fans. During Vijay’s address after taking oath, Trisha appeared emotional while watching him speak about his vision for Tamil Nadu. The actor was seen smiling through tears as the crowd cheered inside the packed stadium. Her reaction soon became one of the most talked-about moments from the event on social media.

Trisha gets mobbed after the ceremony Following the ceremony, Trisha was surrounded by fans and media while leaving the venue. Despite the chaos, the actor stayed calm and composed as security escorted her through the crowd. Before exiting, she was also seen warmly greeting Vijay’s mother, Shoba, with a hug.

Her cryptic social media activity fuels speculation Shortly after the ceremony, Trisha also shared an Instagram story featuring the phrase “IYKYK” alongside a cartoon illustration filled with “blah blah blah” speech bubbles. Many online interpreted the post as her indirect response to the constant speculation surrounding her equation with Vijay. Over the past few months, the duo’s public appearances and social media activity have repeatedly sparked discussion among fans.