MP Shashi Tharoor turns photographer for Priyanka Mohan at banquet for South Korean President; meets Aoora too
At a banquet hosted for South Korean president Lee Jae-myung, Shashi Tharoor bumped into Priyanka Mohan and Aoora. Here's what he said.
MP Shashi Tharoor took to his social media on Monday evening to post pictures of him bumping into actor Priyanka Mohan and K-pop star Aoora at the President’s banquet. He penned a sweet note, calling it a ‘delight’ to have run into them at the banquet. He even turned photographer for Priyanka and clicked a picture.
Shashi Tharoor on meeting Priyanka Mohan, Aoora
Shashi wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that he was invited to the Rashtrapati Bhavan for the President’s banquet for South Korean President Lee Jae-myung. He wrote that it was great to catch up with his ‘old friend’ Cho Hyun, Foreign Minister of Korea and other senior officials at the banquet.
Shashi then added that the ‘historic event of diplomacy and friendship’ was aided by a ‘delicious Rajasthani vegetarian fare’. He also wrote: “After two excellent conversations with @DrSJaishankar and CJI SuryaKant at the banquet, I had two unexpected encounters on the way out. Given the Korean connection, it was a delight to meet @priyankaamohan, star of “Made in Korea”, and to run into K-pop star Aoora, who now makes his home in India!”
He posted pictures showing Priyanka taking a selfie with him and Aoora posing with the MP. One picture showed Priyanka smiling widely as it was clicked.{{/usCountry}}
He posted pictures showing Priyanka taking a selfie with him and Aoora posing with the MP. One picture showed Priyanka smiling widely as it was clicked.{{/usCountry}}
Priyanka Mohan, Aroora respond to Shashi Tharoor{{/usCountry}}
Priyanka Mohan, Aroora respond to Shashi Tharoor{{/usCountry}}
Posting his note on her Instagram stories, Priyanka revealed that Shashi had clicked her picture at the banquet. She wrote, “Sir !! It was an absolute pleasure meeting you, had a splendid evening. I truly enjoyed our conversation, and I really appreciate you capturing that lovely photo of me. A memorable encounter indeed (folded hands emoji) @shashitharoor.”{{/usCountry}}
Posting his note on her Instagram stories, Priyanka revealed that Shashi had clicked her picture at the banquet. She wrote, “Sir !! It was an absolute pleasure meeting you, had a splendid evening. I truly enjoyed our conversation, and I really appreciate you capturing that lovely photo of me. A memorable encounter indeed (folded hands emoji) @shashitharoor.”{{/usCountry}}
Priyanka most recently starred in the Netflix film, incidentally titled Made in Korea, which detailed the journey of a woman from a small village in Tamil Nadu who grows up dreaming of visiting South Korea someday. In 2025, she starred in the Telugu film They Call Him OG with Pawan Kalyan. She now has Tamil and Kannada films lined up.
Aoora also mentioned that it was an ‘honour’ to meet Shashi. He also posted pictures from the banquet, writing, “I started my journey in Korea, and step by step, India became a huge part of my life. Being in that room made me realize something clearly music can go beyond borders, languages, and cultures.” He also posted a picture of himself and Shashi at the banquet. Aoora was also a contestant on Bigg Boss 17.
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