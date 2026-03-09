Shashi Tharoor turns 70: Check full recipe of Kerala MP's favourite Malayali dish from childhood on his birthday
On Shashi Tharoor's 70th birthday, we revisit one of his favourite recipes from childhood. Here's how to prepare a simple urulakizhangu upperi.
March 9 marks the birthday of politician and author Shashi Tharoor, who turns 70 this year. To celebrate the occasion, we are revisiting one of his favourite recipes, which he once shared during a conversation with Swati Sharma of Red FM at an August 12, 2025 event hosted by South Side Story. In a video shared on South Side Story’s Instagram page on August 15, 2025, the Lok Sabha MP walks viewers through the recipe, explaining that it was taught to him by his father.
When asked about his “favorite meal growing up in a Malayali household,” Tharoor mentioned, “The traditional Onam Sandhya is great. If you want specific dishes from my home, there were two or three I particularly mentioned. There was an Urulakizhangu Upperi.” He explained that the name of the dish is derived from a Palakkad phrase, where “Urulakizhangu” means potatoes. The recipe was taught to him by his father, who was a “great chef himself.”
Tharoor also highlighted the versatility of the dish, explaining that it is “the most delicious dish imaginable” and can be paired with rice, roti or even puri. The simple preparation and bold flavours make it a comforting staple that fits effortlessly into different meals and occasions. Let’s dive in and take a closer look at how the recipe is prepared, as explained by the Congress MP.
Urulakizhangu upperi recipe
Ingredients
- Potatoes
- Turmeric powder
- Salt to taste
- Red chillies
- Small onions or shallots
- Tamarind (optional)
Method
- Peel the potatoes and boil them in water seasoned with a pinch of haldi (turmeric powder). Add salt to taste while they cook.
- Once boiled, drain the potatoes and cut them into small cubes.
- In a mixer grinder, blend red chillies, chopped shallots, and salt into a coarse paste. For an extra tangy flavour, you may add a small amount of tamarind paste to the mixture.
- Heat a pan and saute the diced potatoes, then add the red chilli-shallot paste and toss well so the potatoes are evenly coated.
- Continue roasting the potatoes on medium heat, stirring occasionally. Cook them for as long as you prefer – until lightly crisp or even slightly charred for a deeper, smokier flavour.
