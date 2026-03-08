'Magnificent win': Shashi Tharoor, President Murmu and more praise Team India after T20 win | Who said what
As Indians all across the country celebrate, congratulatory messages from PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, President Murmu and other leaders have come in.
Congratulations are in order for the men in Blue as India secured its second-consecutive and third overall T20 world cup win on Sunday. India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs in the final at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, making them the first team to retain the men's Twenty20 World Cup title.
As Indians all across the country celebrate, congratulatory messages from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi, President Droupadi Murmu and other leaders have come in.
Here's a look at who said what as India scripts history in the Twenty20 world cup series.
India wins big at T20 | Who said what
President Droupadi Murmu
“Heartiest congratulations to Team India which scaled several peaks of history by winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup emphatically. India has the proud distinction of being the only country to win the cup three times. It is also the only team to win the cup twice in a row. This brings immense joy and pride to our cricket loving people. It is also a marker of the rich talent pool we have among our youth in diverse fields. Every single player, entire management and the support staff deserve the highest praise for this collective triumph. I wish our cricket team sustained glory in the future,” the president wrote on X.
Also Read | Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill can't keep calm as India reach top of the world by defending T20 World Cup title
Leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi
“Champions once again! A magnificent victory for our Men in Blue with a special mention to Sanju Samson and Jaspreet Bumrah for their remarkable performance throughout the tournament. Congratulations to Team India on retaining the trophy at home and giving the nation yet another unforgettable moment to celebrate,” wrote the Congress leader.
Shashi Tharoor's special shoutout for Sanju Samson
“Celebrating my 70th birthday a day in advance with India’s magnificent win the #icct20worldcup2026 ! And another incredible performance, for the third match in a row, by my Thiruvananthapuram hero @IamSanjuSamson! What more could one ask for ?!!” the Congress MP wrote on X.
India’s batters unleashed a brutal assault in front of over 100,000 spectators at the Narendra Modi Stadium as the hosts stormed to history, becoming the first team to successfully defend the T20 World Cup title, the first to win it on home soil, and the first to claim a third world T20 crown.
Chasing a daunting target, New Zealand were quickly undone by scoreboard pressure as their batters took desperate risks against the Indian bowlers and lost three early wickets.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More