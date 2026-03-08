'Magnificent win': Shashi Tharoor, President Murmu and more praise Team India after T20 win | Who said what

Congratulations are in order for the men in Blue as India secured its second-consecutive and third overall T20 world cup win on Sunday. India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs in the final at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, making them the first team to retain the men's Twenty20 World Cup title. India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs in the final at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, making them the first team to retain the men's Twenty20 World Cup title. (PTI)

As Indians all across the country celebrate, congratulatory messages from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi, President Droupadi Murmu and other leaders have come in.

Here's a look at who said what as India scripts history in the Twenty20 world cup series.