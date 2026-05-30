MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi recently touched Jayaram's feet; told him she's a fan: ‘I thought she was mistaken’
While promoting his upcoming Tamil film Parimala & Co, Jayaram revealed how MS Dhoni's wife once greeted him at an IPL match.
Actor Jayaram recently promoted his upcoming Tamil film Parimala & Co with a fan interaction. At the meet, he revealed that he recently met cricketer MS Dhoni’s wife, Sakshi, during an IPL match. He also stated that when she first touched his feet, he wondered whether she had mistaken him for someone else.
Sakshi Dhoni tells Jayaram she’s a fan
During the interaction hosted by Cinema Vikatan, a fan asked Jayaram which fan meet made him happiest. He said, “Just one week ago, I was at an IPL cricket match in Chennai. Someone pointed out Dhoni’s wife to me, but I didn’t know it. Suddenly, she walks over to me, touches my feet and says she’s a big fan. I was shocked and wondered if she had mistaken me for someone else.”
When Jayaram asked her the same, he said Sakshi assured him she knew him. “Their daughter Ziva’s nanny was Malayalai. When she was young, she would sing my song Ambalappuzha Unnikannanodu to help her fall asleep,” he said and proceeded to sing the song he was talking about. “That’s the song the child would listen to. When I told her it’s my song, she said, I know it’s your song.”
In 2017, when Ziva was only two years old, she broke the internet by singing a Malayali song she learned from her nanny, ‘Sheila aunty’. The song she had sung was Ambalappuzha Unnikannanodu from Priyadarshan’s Adwaytham. The 1991 movie starred Mohanlal, Jayaram and Revathi. The video of Ziva singing went viral back then.{{/usCountry}}
In 2017, when Ziva was only two years old, she broke the internet by singing a Malayali song she learned from her nanny, ‘Sheila aunty’. The song she had sung was Ambalappuzha Unnikannanodu from Priyadarshan’s Adwaytham. The 1991 movie starred Mohanlal, Jayaram and Revathi. The video of Ziva singing went viral back then.{{/usCountry}}
About Jayaram{{/usCountry}}
About Jayaram{{/usCountry}}
Jayaram has a long and illustrious career in Malayalam, as well as Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada cinema. After his launch with the 1988 film Aparan, he gained fame with the 1993 film Meleparambil Aanveedu. The actor has since acted in numerous hits in all South Indian languages. He’s also a trained Chenda artist who often performs at temple festivals in Kerala.
Jayaram was last seen in Ashakal Aayiram in Malayalam and Kara in Tamil this year. His last Kannada film was Kantara: Chapter 1, and his last Telugu film was Mirai. He will soon star in Pandiraaj’s crime comedy film Parimala & Co. Urvashi, Mysskin, Yogi Babu, and Sandy Master are his co-stars.
Jayaram married actor Parvathy in 1992. Their son, Kalidas Jayaram, is an actor as well, while their daughter, Malavika Jayaram, has chosen not to pursue a career in film. Kalidas was most recently seen in Ashakal Aayiram.
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