MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi recently touched Jayaram's feet; told him she's a fan: ‘I thought she was mistaken’

Actor Jayaram recently promoted his upcoming Tamil film Parimala & Co with a fan interaction. At the meet, he revealed that he recently met cricketer MS Dhoni’s wife, Sakshi, during an IPL match. He also stated that when she first touched his feet, he wondered whether she had mistaken him for someone else.

Sakshi Dhoni tells Jayaram she’s a fan

Jayaram revealed how he learnt that MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi was his fan.

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During the interaction hosted by Cinema Vikatan, a fan asked Jayaram which fan meet made him happiest. He said, “Just one week ago, I was at an IPL cricket match in Chennai. Someone pointed out Dhoni’s wife to me, but I didn’t know it. Suddenly, she walks over to me, touches my feet and says she’s a big fan. I was shocked and wondered if she had mistaken me for someone else.”

When Jayaram asked her the same, he said Sakshi assured him she knew him. “Their daughter Ziva’s nanny was Malayalai. When she was young, she would sing my song Ambalappuzha Unnikannanodu to help her fall asleep,” he said and proceeded to sing the song he was talking about. “That’s the song the child would listen to. When I told her it’s my song, she said, I know it’s your song.”

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{{^usCountry}} In 2017, when Ziva was only two years old, she broke the internet by singing a Malayali song she learned from her nanny, ‘Sheila aunty’. The song she had sung was Ambalappuzha Unnikannanodu from Priyadarshan’s Adwaytham. The 1991 movie starred Mohanlal, Jayaram and Revathi. The video of Ziva singing went viral back then. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2017, when Ziva was only two years old, she broke the internet by singing a Malayali song she learned from her nanny, ‘Sheila aunty’. The song she had sung was Ambalappuzha Unnikannanodu from Priyadarshan’s Adwaytham. The 1991 movie starred Mohanlal, Jayaram and Revathi. The video of Ziva singing went viral back then. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} About Jayaram {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} About Jayaram {{/usCountry}}

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Jayaram has a long and illustrious career in Malayalam, as well as Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada cinema. After his launch with the 1988 film Aparan, he gained fame with the 1993 film Meleparambil Aanveedu. The actor has since acted in numerous hits in all South Indian languages. He’s also a trained Chenda artist who often performs at temple festivals in Kerala.

Jayaram was last seen in Ashakal Aayiram in Malayalam and Kara in Tamil this year. His last Kannada film was Kantara: Chapter 1, and his last Telugu film was Mirai. He will soon star in Pandiraaj’s crime comedy film Parimala & Co. Urvashi, Mysskin, Yogi Babu, and Sandy Master are his co-stars.

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Jayaram married actor Parvathy in 1992. Their son, Kalidas Jayaram, is an actor as well, while their daughter, Malavika Jayaram, has chosen not to pursue a career in film. Kalidas was most recently seen in Ashakal Aayiram.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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