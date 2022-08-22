Nayanthara poses for photoshoot in Spain; Vignesh Shivan shares pics of his ‘beautiful woman'

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are on a Spain holiday. The filmmaker has been pictures from their recent vacation. Days after posing with the Indian flag at Barcelona, the couple travelled to Valencia. The actor was captured taking in the sights of the historic city as she posed in front of some of its landmarks. The filmmaker shared Nayanthara’s solo pictures on Instagram along with a loved-up caption. Read more: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan look smitten with each other as they pose in Spain

On Sunday, Vignesh took to Instagram to share pictures from his and Nayanthara’s latest outings. In the photos, which were clicked by a local photographer, Nayanthara was dressed in a black T-shirt and a pair of shorts. Giving her look touristy vibes were her white sneakers and a beige backpack. In a few pictures, Nayanthara was seen walking around a futuristic-looking complex. She posed for photos at Oceanografic de Valencia, which is a part of The City of the Arts and Sciences and reportedly houses the largest aquarium in Europe.

Sharing Nayanthara’s solo pictures on Instagram Vignesh wrote, “The modern Spanish architectural marvel of Valencia, Spain captured along with a beautiful woman from India… Visit Valencia and get stunned by the city’s vibe! The ambience, the architecture and the way time absolutely flies! One of the best places visited ever.”

Some commented on Nayanthara’s pictures, while many fans flooded Vignesh's post with fire and heart emojis. One comment read, “Nayan (Nayanthara) in action.” A fan wrote about the actor, “This women!” A person also commented, “Someone's adding beauty to Valencia.”

Recently, Vignesh had shared pictures from Valencia, in which him and Nayanthara were twinning in white outfits. In the caption, he wrote: “Love... Life... Some lovely pictures from the super talented Spanish photographer @kelmib." In an earlier post, the couple was seen pretending to share a kiss in Barcelona. Vignesh's post was captioned, "At the #KissWall #Barcelona."

Nayanthara and Vignesh married on June in a star-studded wedding in Chennai. Their nuptials were also filmed for a Netflix documentary, titled Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale, which will premiere soon. Nayanthara will be seen in Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan, which is directed by Atlee. She also Gold with Prithviraj Sukumaran, and the Chiranjeevi-starrer God Father.

