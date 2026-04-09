Nayanthara joins Vignesh Shivan for Tirumala darshan ahead of LIK release; greets fans. Watch

Actor Nayanthara joined her husband, director Vignesh Shivan, as he visited Tirumala ahead of the release of his upcoming film, Love Insurance Kompany (LIK). Several pages from the city posted pictures and videos of the couple’s temple visit, showing Nayanthara greeting and waving to fans who spotted her there.

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan visit Tirumala

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan visited Tirumala temple on Thursday.

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One video shows Vignesh and Nayanthara standing in aqueue to get inside the Tirumala temple. The actor is dressed in a white salwar suit paired with a green-and-gold dupatta, while the filmmaker opted for an orange kurta with a traditional white mundu (dhoti). As fans spotted the couple chatting away, he waved, and she paused to fold her hands before heading inside.

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{{^usCountry}} Another video shows Nayanthara and Vignesh after their darshan, all smiles as they walked out. They were accompanied by their team and the temple authorities. The couple also posed for pictures after their darshan and clicked selfies with fans before leaving. Numerous fans commented on how cute they looked together as they posted pictures and videos. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another video shows Nayanthara and Vignesh after their darshan, all smiles as they walked out. They were accompanied by their team and the temple authorities. The couple also posed for pictures after their darshan and clicked selfies with fans before leaving. Numerous fans commented on how cute they looked together as they posted pictures and videos. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} About Love Insurance Kompany {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} About Love Insurance Kompany {{/usCountry}}

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LIK is written and directed by Vignesh Shivan and jointly produced by Nayanthara and SS Lalit Kumar under Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio. The film stars Pradeep Ranganathan, SJ Suryah and Krithi Shetty, along with Yogi Babu, Seeman, Gouri G Kishan, Shah Ra, Malavika and Sunil Reddy.

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The film was initially announced in 2019 with Sivakarthikeyan in the lead and Lyca Productions backing it, but it was shelved due to budget constraints. It was revived in 2023 with Pradeep as the lead. LIK was initially titled Love Insurance Corporation but was retitled amid copyright claims by SS Kumaran and the Life Insurance Corporation.

LIK is finally hitting screens on April 10 after being postponed numerous times since its initial September 18, 2025, release date. The sci-fi romance is set in 2040 and tells the story of a corporation that decides who should fall in love.

The couple's recent work

Vignesh’s last film was the 2022 Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film received lukewarm reviews and grossed ₹52 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk. He has since featured in the 2024 Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale.

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Nayanthara last starred in the 2025 Tamil film Test and the Telugu film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu this year. She has a yet-to-be-titled Telugu film lined up with Balakrishna, apart from Dear Students and Patriot in Malayalam, and Mookuthi Amman 2, Hi, Mannangatti Since 1960 and Rakkayie in Tamil.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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