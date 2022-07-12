Nayanthara to shoot her first project after wedding with Vignesh Shivan, will work with Nilesh Krishnaa on 75th film

Actor Nayanthara will soon commence shooting on her 75th film which is yet to be titled. This will be the first project Nayanthara will shoot after her marriage with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. The film, to be directed by debutant Nilesh Krishnaa, was officially announced on Tuesday. Apart from Nayanthara, the film also features Sathyaraj, Jai and Redin Kinsley among others. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan hugs Nayanthara in unseen pics from her wedding with Vignesh Shivan)

The project was launched with a low-key pooja ceremony which was attended by the film’s lead cast and crew. Announcing the project, the official Twitter handle of Zee Studios wrote, "Announcing #ladySuperstar75. Zee Studios is excited to collaborate with #Nayanthara for her 75th film! The shoot will begin soon! #Jai #SathyaRaj @Nilesh_Krishnaa @dineshkrishnanb @tridentartsoffl @Naadstudios (sic)."

Nilesh, also the writer of the film, said in a statement, “I feel extremely happy, blessed, and grateful for the opportunity. It is also very surreal to acknowledge Mrs Nayanthara, the one and only Lady Superstar, who will be leading this project as its protagonist.”

“As this is her 75th film, I'm deeply committed to delivering the trust and confidence she has in us. A large volume of what I've learnt about filmmaking comes from director Shanker, my guru, alma mater, and mentor, to whom I pledge this opportunity. My sincere salutations to him, as we gear up to walk the talk and commence shooting, soon,” he also added.

Nayanthara was recently seen in Vignesh’s directorial, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, a romantic comedy co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Sethupathi. In the film, Nayanthara played a character called Kanmani Ganguly, who falls in love with Vijay’s character. Samantha’s character is also in love with Vijay’s character.

Nayanthara was also seen in the Tamil thriller O2. Currently, she is awaiting the release of the Telugu film Godfather, co-starring Chiranjeevi. She played his sister in the movie, which is a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster, Lucifer.

