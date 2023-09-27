Nithya Menen reacts to reports claiming she was harassed by Tamil hero: 'Very sad that journalism has come down to this'

Nithya Menen has addressed rumours about her allegedly saying in an interview that she faced problems in Tamil film industry and was was harassed by a Tamil hero. In an interview with Cinema Express, the actor slammed the false reports and said that nobody had ever behaved badly with her. Now, she has taken to Instagram to call out news portals for spreading fake news about her. Also read: Nithya Menen’s pregnancy post was just a hoax

Nithya Menen denies allegations of facing harassment

Nithya Menen denies allegations of facing harassment in Tamil film industry, calls out news portals for spreading fake news.

On Tuesday, Nithya, who works predominantly in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films, shared a screenshot of a tweet by a media portal, which read, “A Tamil hero harassed me during shooting. I have faced a lot of problems in Tamil film industry – Nithya Menen in her recent interview.”

Reacting to it, the actor had said, "False news! Completely untrue! I have never given an interview. If anyone knows – please point me in the direction of who started this rumours. Need to hold people accountable for simply making up this type of false news just to get clicks."

Sharing the post on Instagram, the actor wrote in her caption, “It's very sad that certain sections of journalism have come down to this. I urge you - Be Better than this ! Stop fake news.”

Nithya calls out portals spreading fake news

Her next post was another screenshot of a tweet by a separate media portal, which had shared the actor's photo and written along with it, "'I've never faced any problems in Telugu industry, but I faced a lot of problems in Tamil industry. A Tamil hero harassed me while shooting a film'. Nithya Menen fans are wondering who that hero is!" Along with the screenshot, the actor wrote, “Culprit found! Thank you all for pointing me in the right direction. BuzZ Basket, shame on you.”

She wrote in her caption, "We are all here for such a short period of time. It always surprises me how much wrong we do to each other :) I point this out today because only accountability stops bad behaviour. Be better humans The BuzZ Basket, LetsCinema and all the others who have followed this bandwagon."

Nithya's clarification

Nithya Menen has been trending on social media amid claims of her saying that she was harassed by an unnamed Tamil hero and faced problems in Tamil industry. She recently refuted the alleged statements and told Cinema Express, "Rumours are completely untrue. I have never given an interview or said anything of this sort."

Expressing her disappointment over such statements spreading like wildfire in today's time and age, Nithya further said, “Nobody has ever behaved badly with me. I have always worked with good people who have been so gracious with me.”

Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha and other featured with Nithya Menen in Mission Mangal.

About Nithya Menen

She started her acting career at a young age by appearing in a supporting role in the Kannada film 7 O' Clock, which was released in 2006. She has played leading roles in Malayalam in Aakasha Gopuram (2008), in Telugu in Ala Modalaindi (2011), in Tamil with Nootrenbadhu (2011), among many others. Her Hindi debut was in Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Mangal (2019) in a supporting role.

Last year, Nithya was seen in the Telugu-language romantic anthology series Modern Love Hyderabad and the Tamil film Thiruchitrambalam with Dhanush. Nithya is all set to appear in the upcoming Telugu comedy-drama series titled Kumari Srimathi, which is scheduled to start streaming on Prime Video from September 28.

