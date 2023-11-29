Nithya Menen and Jayam Ravi unveil first look of romantic-thriller Kadhalikka Neramillai

The first-look of Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi’s romantic thriller, titled Kadhalikka Neramillai, starring Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen in the lead roles, was released on Wednesday. The project, which has been on the cards for a while now, was made official with the film’s title and poster reveal. (Also Read: Nithya Menen addresses fake reports of ‘harassment by Tamil hero’)

The first-look of Kadhalikka Neramillai

Nithya Menen and Jayan Ravi will soon star in Kadhalikka Neramillai(Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The poster released by the makers sees the lead actors in an embrace, with their fingers intertwined. What’s more, fans seem happy that the makers have given both the leads equal importance in the poster, even writing Nithya’s name first. “Great thing I noticed, that’s also a super happy note to see #NithyaMenen added in the Title along with JR. Usually only the Hero’s name is credited most of the times.. This is superb gesture from Jayam Ravi & director Kiruthika. Great start,” wrote a user.

Kadhalikka Neramillai, which means ‘no time for love’ is the name of a hit 1964 Tamil film, which starred Balaiah and Rajasree in the lead roles. The film revolved around the story of a man who fell for his boss’ daughter. To convince his boss to give his daughter's hand for marriage, he asks his best friend to pose as his father, leading to a comedy of errors. It’s unknown yet if the makers picked the same title because it suits the story or if the original has anything to do with the latest version.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The team

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yogi Babu, Vinay Rai and Lal play crucial roles in the romantic thriller. The film will have music composed by AR Rahman, which netizens are pumped about. Gavemic Ary will be handling the cinematography, while Lawrence Kishore will be taking up editing the film. Shooting for the film is already in progress, with the film’s team wrapping up a couple of schedules so far. A release date and further updates are yet to be announced.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.