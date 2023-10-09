Nithya Menen addresses fake reports of ‘harassment by Tamil hero’: I want them to face the impact

Last month when reports circulated that Nithya Menen was facing harassment in Tamil film industry, the actor blasted the fake news and denied the allegations. Now, in an interview with News18 Showsha, the Mission Mangal actor opened up about the false reports and said how she felt this particular incident 'needed to be called out.' The actor also talked about how she deals with such reports and chooses not to get upset. (Also read: Nithya Menen reacts to reports claiming she was harassed by Tamil hero: 'Very sad that journalism has come down to this') Nithya Menen was last seen in the web series Kumari Srimathi.

What Nithya said

In an interview with News18 Showsha, Nithya slammed the reports and said, "How can one say that somebody harassed me? I thought it needed to be called out. I really believe in accountability. When people behave badly, you have to point your finger at them. I want them to face the impact and consequences."

The Thiruchitrambalam actor also added how she deals with these false reports and said, "The idea is to not let anything affect you. You’ve to be very spiritual, otherwise you’ll get very upset. And you can’t get upset over these things. My health is important to me and so, I can’t get upset just because somebody is doing something senselessly... You have to really grow up and mature. People say that you need to develop a thick skin but it’s not like that. It’s about a deeper understanding of how you can detach yourself from such things. There have been so many rumours about me that people almost believe them. Things are written in a way as though they really happened. But this time, I felt the need to [talk about it].”

Nithya's earlier clarification

Nithya had shared a screenshot of a tweet by a media portal, which read, “A Tamil hero harassed me during shooting. I have faced a lot of problems in Tamil film industry – Nithya Menen in her recent interview.” Sharing the post on Instagram, the actor wrote in her caption, “It's very sad that certain sections of journalism have come down to this. I urge you - Be Better than this ! Stop fake news.”

Nithya was last seen in the Telugu comedy-drama series titled Kumari Srimathi, which released on Prime Video from September 28.

