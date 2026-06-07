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Amid Peddi row, Nithya Menen says objectification of women isn't limited to South: ‘Actors should put their foot down’

Actor Nithya Menen highlighted industry-wide objectification of women and the need for stronger boundaries, emphasising the importance of personal values. 

Jun 07, 2026 02:31 pm IST
Written by Riya Sharma
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The controversy surrounding the portrayal of women in films has once again come into focus following the backlash against Peddi for allegedly hypersexualising Janhvi Kapoor's character. Amid the debate, actor Nithya Menen weighed in on the issue, arguing that objectification of women is not unique to South Indian cinema but reflects a wider trend across the film industry.

Nithya Menen on objectification of women in films

Nithya Menen talked about objectification of women in film industry.

In an interview with Variety India, Nithya said that the objectification of women in films is ‘not limited to South cinema’ but is a ‘trend’ across the entertainment industry. She further stated that the root of the issue lies in the "hyper-commercialisation" of cinema.

She added, “Whatever works commercially and titillates the audience is often indulged in for mass success. Is it too much? Absolutely. I wonder if actors should actually have better boundaries and the person who’s performing the scene should be able to put their foot down and say they are not okay with being objectified.”

The actor further noted that performers are not necessarily powerless in such situations and added, “If you have been doing this kind of commercial cinema and suddenly you are not okay with it, you may not be taken seriously. I also don’t believe that you end up helpless in a situation. You can assert yourself. It depends on what that person’s priority is. Are there films that I don’t get to do or genres that I don’t get to do because I don’t do certain kinds of stuff? Yes. But I am okay with it because I choose that over fame. If you only want to be a top star and are willing to do anything to get there, then that is a call you have taken.”

About the Peddi backlash

 
nithya menen janhvi kapoor
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Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Amid Peddi row, Nithya Menen says objectification of women isn't limited to South: ‘Actors should put their foot down’
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