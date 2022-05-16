O2 teaser: Nayanthara’s film is a race against time survival thriller set inside a bus

Nayanthara’s upcoming Tamil film O2 will skip theatres and directly release on Disney+ Hotstar. The film’s teaser was unveiled on Monday and going by the visuals, it looks like a race against time survival thriller completely set inside a bus. Directed by debutant GS Viknesh, the film will see Nayanthara fight for survival for her son, who’s sick and travelling with oxygen support. Also read: Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai to Nayanthara: Indian celebs set to make a statement at Cannes 2022 red carpet

The teaser shows that most of the film is set inside a bus that has fallen into a deep pit and the passengers have to stay calm to survive. Nayanthara is seen telling the passengers that they have 12 hours to survive. She’s seen with her unwell son who’s on oxygen support. Produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, this will be the third Nayanthara-starrer to opt for direct OTT premiere and skip a theatrical release.

Nayanthara was recently seen in Vignesh Shivn'S directorial, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, a romantic comedy co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Sethupathi. In the film, Nayanthara played a character called Kanmani Ganguly, who falls in love with Vijay Sethupathi’s character that’s loved by Samantha’s character at the same time.

Nayanthara currently awaits the release of Telugu film Godfather, co-starring Chiranjeevi. She has played his sister in the movie, which is a remake of Malayalam blockbuster, Lucifer.

Nayanthara recently turned producer alongside Vignesh Shivn. Their film Koozhangal aka Pebbles was recently picked for Shanghai International Film Festival. The film tells the story of a father-son duo, broken by poverty, as they seek to find their way in life. It features only newcomers and has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. It has been directed by PS Vinothraj.

