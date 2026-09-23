OM postponed: Dhanush avoids clash with Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, says film won't release on Diwali too for Suriya's Scene

Dhanush is fresh off his National Awards win for Best Actor (Special Mention) and Best Tamil Film. Yet he seems to have dived headfirst into work as he is gearing up for the release of OM. Turns out, the film will not be releasing on its original October 16, 2026 date. Dhanush has announced why the team made this decision weeks before release.

What Dhanush said

Dhanush has not yet revealed when Om will release so fans will have to wait.

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Taking to X, Dhanush wrote, “In times like these, shifting the release of a film comes with its own set of challenges.”

He added why, “Our superstar, Rajinikanth sir, the man whom we all have admired and worshipped over the years, has his film arriving on October 15, just a day before ours. Out of immense respect for him, we have decided to postpone the release of our film, OM, to a later date.”

He shared, “At the same time, we will not be arriving for Diwali this year either, as Suriya sir's film has already been announced for the same date. In all fairness, they announced their date first, and we strongly believe that big films should have a mutual understanding and respect each other's decisions, keeping the larger welfare of the cinema and industry in mind.”

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{{^usCountry}} “We will announce our new release date very soon,” he concluded. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We will announce our new release date very soon,” he concluded. {{/usCountry}}

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The cast of OM have won National Awards this year. In July, Mammootty and Dhanush, director Rajkumar Perisamy and editor R Kalaivanan celebrated their National Award wins on the sets of OM.

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Mammootty won the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in the film Bramayugam. Dhanush won two honours at the 72nd National Film Awards. One for his directorial venture Raayan, which won Best Tamil Film, and he received a Special Mention (Best Actor) for his performance in Captain Miller. Rajkumar was honoured with the Best Director award for Amaran, while Kalaivanan won the National Award for the same film in the Best Editing category.

“This is the third national award as an actor but recognition for directing Raayan is a different milestone in my artistic journey,” wrote Dhanush in a note after the win, adding, “A first is always unforgettable.” Mammootty's son, Dulquer Salmaan, posted his pic with a funny caption that read: “Another one ?” Yes Pa ! It’s like your FOURTH! “Oh sweet ! What about you ? Win anything ? Er No ! “No pressure son ! You do you” #Greatest #Of #All #Time #MicDrop

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About OM

OM: Chapter 1 (Udhiram - The Blood Wood) is an upcoming Tamil action-thriller starring Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, and Sreeleela. Directed by Rajkumar, it was scheduled for a worldwide release on October 16. The film is inspired by real-life events, though the full narrative details are kept under wraps. The film is backed by Wunderbar Films and R Take Studios, with music composed by Sai Abhyankkar.

Dhanush last starred in Kara this year and will soon also star in Thamizh Murugan, apart from OM. Mammootty, who last starred in Patriot, has Law and Order, Padayaatra, Mattancherry Mafia and a few other films lined up for release in Malayalam.