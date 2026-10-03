OM release date: Makers announce new date for Mammootty, Dhanush's pan-India actioner after avoiding clash with Rajinikanth's Jailer 2

Days after it was announced that Dhanush and Mammootty's OM is getting postponed from October 16, makers have announced a new release date for the film. The film, officially titled OM – Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood, will now release on November 20.

OM gets new release date

Dhanush and Mammootty on the new poster of OM.

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On Friday, makers of the film announced that Om: Chapter 1 will now release in theatres on November 20, 2026. Along with the announcement, the team unveiled a new poster featuring Dhanush and Mammootty, confirming the film’s revised theatrical release date. The film also avoided the Diwali release window as Dhanush had earlier indicated, thereby averting a clash with the Hindi film Ramayana Part One and Suriya's Scene.

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Dhanush on release postponement

{{^usCountry}} The film's original release date would have meant it would have clashed with the much-anticipated Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2. The first part had minted over ₹600 crore worldwide, and the sequel is expected to open big as well. Dhanush took to social media last month to announce the postponement of his film. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film's original release date would have meant it would have clashed with the much-anticipated Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2. The first part had minted over ₹600 crore worldwide, and the sequel is expected to open big as well. Dhanush took to social media last month to announce the postponement of his film. {{/usCountry}}

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Taking to X, Dhanush wrote, “In times like these, shifting the release of a film comes with its own set of challenges. Our superstar, Rajinikanth sir, the man whom we all have admired and worshipped over the years, has his film arriving on October 15, just a day before ours. Out of immense respect for him, we have decided to postpone the release of our film, OM, to a later date.”

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He shared, “At the same time, we will not be arriving for Diwali this year either, as Suriya sir's film has already been announced for the same date. In all fairness, they announced their date first, and we strongly believe that big films should have a mutual understanding and respect each other's decisions, keeping the larger welfare of the cinema and industry in mind.”

All about OM

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, OM features Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, and Naseeruddin Shah in prominent roles.

Sai Abhyankkar composes the music, Ezhil Arasu K. handles the cinematography, and R Kalaivanan is the editor. The film also features A. Pannerselvam as Art Director, with Yannick Ben and Kecha Khamphakdee handling action choreography.

The film is produced by Shraddha Agrawal, Dhanush and Azmat Jagmag.