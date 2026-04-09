Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay seems to be running into one hurdle after another, with the latest one being that portions of his film are being leaked online. Even as H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan awaits certification from the CBFC, over five-minute footage from the film has been leaked online and circulated by numerous accounts. Fans claim that a cyber complaint has been filed against those sharing the clips. (Also Read: Vijay claims opponents waited till month before election to leak divorce news; spread rumours about those close to him)

Jana Nayagan footage leaked online

Vijay in a still from his yet-to-be-released final film Jana Nayagan.

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Numerous accounts on X (formerly Twitter) have shared a 5-minute-31-second video that seems to have been shot inside a theatre as Jana Nayagan was test-screened. The clip reveals everything from Vijay’s introduction shot to a fight sequence, the film’s title card and more. Numerous people share the clip, comparing Vijay to Balakrishna in Anil Ravipudi’s 2023 film Bhagavanth Kesari.

Some even claimed that they found all the scenes online, and not just the over five-minute clip that was widely circulated. An X user even claimed to have watched clips of the Thalapathy Kacheri song. A clip featuring surprise cameos is also being circulated, taken on a laptop. Clips were leaked not just on X but also on YouTube, Reddit, and Instagram before some were taken down.

Fans fume and threaten legal action

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{{^usCountry}} At the time of writing, the production house, KVN Productions, hasn’t publicly responded to the leak. However, numerous fans fumed online and threatened legal action against those who circulated the clips. A fan page on X called Actor Vijay Team wrote, “Strict legal action will be taken against anyone sharing #JanaNayagan content. Violations will be pursued seriously and can lead to arrest.” They added that a cyber complaint has been filed on this, “A cyber crime complaint has been filed against all accounts sharing leaked #Jananayagan clips. Authorities are actively tracing every ID involved, and strict legal action will follow.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the time of writing, the production house, KVN Productions, hasn’t publicly responded to the leak. However, numerous fans fumed online and threatened legal action against those who circulated the clips. A fan page on X called Actor Vijay Team wrote, “Strict legal action will be taken against anyone sharing #JanaNayagan content. Violations will be pursued seriously and can lead to arrest.” They added that a cyber complaint has been filed on this, “A cyber crime complaint has been filed against all accounts sharing leaked #Jananayagan clips. Authorities are actively tracing every ID involved, and strict legal action will follow.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} About Jana Nayagan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} About Jana Nayagan {{/usCountry}}

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Jana Nayagan is directed by H Vinoth and is touted to be Vijay’s final film as he enters politics with TVK. It also stars Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol. The film was supposed to be released in theatres for Pongal but was postponed due to delayed certification. Despite the producer approaching the court, he received no relief. Vijay has since alleged ‘conspiracy’ over the film’s delay, blaming the ruling parties for it. He also alleged that news about his personal life was leaked closer to the elections deliberately. It remains to be seen if the production house takes any legal action against perpetrators of the leak.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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