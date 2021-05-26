PC Sreeram reveals R Balki, Dulquer Salmaan teaming up for a psychological thriller

Veteran lensman PC Sreeram has revealed that filmmaker R Balki and actor Dulquer Salmaan are joining hands for the first time for the upcoming yet-untitled psychological thriller. Sreeram, a constant collaborator with Balki, took to Twitter to announce the news.

Rumours about Balki and Dulquer joining hands made headlines a few months ago. However, neither the filmmaker nor the actor commented on the project officially.

Sreeram wrote on his Twitter page: “My next project with Balki will have Dulquer Salman. It’s a psychological thriller . Eagerly waiting to start work.”

Balki’s last directorial project was Akshay Kumar starrer Pad Man, based on the life of social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham. Dulquer, on the other hand, is currently busy with two Malayalam projects and one Tamil film.

He currently awaits the release of upcoming Malayalam film, Kurup. The film, being directed by Srinath, will be centered on Sukumara Kurup, a family man who, after reading a crime involving embezzlement of insurance money in Germany, got motivated to insure and script his own death by murdering a man, Chacko, to lay his hands on the money.

It’s been over three decades since the heinous incident and Sukumara is still at large. Dulquer will be seen playing Kurup in the film, which will reunite him with Srinath after seven years for the second time. They had previously worked together in Second Show.

Also read: Release of Mahesh Babu produced Major postponed due to the pandemic

He also has Malayalam cop thriller Salute in the pipeline. The film stars Dulquer as SI Aravind Karunakaran. The film sees Dulquer play a cop for the first time in his career. Salute, which also stars Diana Penty and Manoj K Jayan, is directed by Rosshan Andrrews.

Dulquer also recently completed shooting for upcoming Tamil romantic drama Hey Sinamika, which marks the directorial debut of choreographer Brinda. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari as the leading ladies.

Hey Sinamika has been produced by Jio Studios in association with Global One Studios. It marks Jio Studios foray into Tamil cinema.