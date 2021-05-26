Release of Mahesh Babu produced Major postponed due to the pandemic

The release of upcoming Telugu bilingual action-drama Major, based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, has been postponed in lieu of the pandemic, its makers announced on Wednesday. It was revealed that the new release date will be announced once things return to normal.

Major, which has been directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, stars Adivi Sesh in the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film, which is being simultaneously made in Hindi and Telugu, also stars Sobhita Dhulipala.

Mahesh Babu has co-produced the film with Sony Pictures Films.

Happy to present the first look of #Major!! Wishing you a very happy birthday @AdiviSesh. I'm sure Major will go down as one of your best performances. Good luck and happiness always! 😊 pic.twitter.com/q5BLRj8ewn — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 17, 2020





A statement from the makers read: “We are living in unprecedented times and we hope you are following all the safety protocols and staying safe. Our film Major, which was originally scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on July 2, is now postponed to a later date. We will announce the new release date once things are back to normal.”

Adivi Sesh opened up about the project in a promotional video some time back. He spoke about the inspiration to make a film on the life of Sandeep Unnikrishnan. He said that the film will celebrate Sandeep’s life and won’t be about his death.

Adivi Sesh said: "I can only say that he impacted my life from the first moment I knew about him. It was in 2008, I remember when I had seen his photograph, splashed across all the channels. I didn't know what to make of it, I kept wondering, who is this man?"

He added: “There was some sort of madness of spirit in his eyes. There was madness and there was a smile, I couldn't understand it. He looked like he could be one of my family members, an older cousin, and then I found out he was Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and he'd given his life for the country. I couldn't stop looking at that now-iconic passport photograph."

