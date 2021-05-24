Home / Entertainment / Others / Dulquer Salmaan shares new poster for Salute, writes a powerful note
Dulquer Salmaan in a new poster for Salute.
Dulquer Salmaan shares new poster for Salute, writes a powerful note

  • Actor Dulquer Salmaan took to instagram to share the latest poster of upcoming Malayalam film Salute. The poster features Dulquer in khaki and in the middle of what appears to be a political rally.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON MAY 24, 2021 04:58 PM IST

Actor Dulquer Salmaan took to instagram to share the latest poster of his upcoming Malayalam film, Salute. The poster features Dulquer in khaki and in the middle of what appears to be a political rally.

Sharing the poster, he wrote: “Some day when all this passes, we will get back to making movies that you all want to watch. And when you do, maybe, just maybe, for those brief moments it will be like none of this ever happened. #staystrong #staysafe #weshallovercome #thistooshallpass #salute #justalittledistraction (sic).”


Salute, a cop drama, stars Dulquer as SI Aravind Karunakaran. The film see Dulquer play a cop for the first time in his career. Salute, which also stars Diana Penty and Manoj K Jayan, is being directed by Rosshan Andrrews.

Dulquer awaits the release of upcoming Malayalam film, Kurup. Dulquer will be seen playing Kurup in the film, which will reunite him with Srinath after seven years for the second time. They had previously worked together in Second Show.

Also read: R Madhavan, Dulquer Salmaan join hands for new awareness video on Covid-19

Dulquer also recently completed shooting for upcoming Tamil romantic drama Hey Sinamika, which marks the directorial debut of choreographer Brindha. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari.

