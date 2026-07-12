PM Modi, CM Vijay pay heartfelt tribute to S Janaki: 'Irreparable loss to the world of music'

Legendary singer S Janaki, fondly known as the Nightingale of South India, died in Mysuru on Saturday. She was 88. Many from the Indian film industry took to social media to condole her death. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay also paid tribute to Janaki, along with superstars Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and others.

Her melodies will continue to enchant listeners: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to S Janaki.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Prime Minister took to X and remembered Janaki. He wrote, "The passing of the distinguished playback singer S. Janaki Amma is an irreparable loss to the world of music and culture. Her songs in various languages were popular across generations. They gave voice to every emotion with unparalleled grace as well as versatility. Her melodies will continue to enchant listeners in the years to come. My heartfelt condolences to her family, countless admirers and the entire music fraternity in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

An irreplaceable loss: CM Vijay

{{^usCountry}} The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay paid tribute to Janaki and recalled her legacy. He wrote on X, “The passing of Mrs. S. Janaki, the legendary playback singer who has won the hearts of multiple generations with her unique voice in the Indian film music world, brings immense sorrow. Having sung thousands of songs in various languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and more, she has left an indelible mark on the music world." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay paid tribute to Janaki and recalled her legacy. He wrote on X, “The passing of Mrs. S. Janaki, the legendary playback singer who has won the hearts of multiple generations with her unique voice in the Indian film music world, brings immense sorrow. Having sung thousands of songs in various languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and more, she has left an indelible mark on the music world." {{/usCountry}}

Read More

He added, "Recipient of countless prestigious awards, including multiple National Film Awards, she will forever remain etched in the hearts of fans through her sweet voice, exceptional ability to convey emotions, and unwavering dedication to music. Her demise is an irreplaceable loss to the Indian music world. I convey my deepest condolences and sympathies to her grieving family, the film fraternity, music artists, and her fans across the globe. I pray for her soul to attain peace.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

She touched millions of hearts: Boney Kapoor

Boney Kapoor shared on X, “The voice that gave life to countless emotions has fallen silent, but its echo will resonate for generations. Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary playback singer S. Janaki Amma—the timeless Nightingale of South India. For over six decades, she touched millions of hearts with a voice that could express joy, love, devotion, longing, and sorrow with unmatched grace. Her songs transcended languages, generations, and borders, becoming an inseparable part of India’s musical heritage. India has lost one of its greatest musical treasures. Heartfelt condolences to her family, loved ones, and the millions of admirers whose lives she enriched through her extraordinary artistry. Om Shanti. Rest in eternal peace, Janaki Amma.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

She was an extraordinary artist: Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi posted on X, “The news of Janakamma garu’s passing has deeply shaken my heart. In my cinematic journey, she lent her unparalleled voice to countless unforgettable songs. It was her voice that breathed life into the many emotions we brought to life on screen. Behind so many songs that audiences fondly remember from my career lies Janakamma garu’s sweet voice. Every time those songs play, those days… those memories… come alive once again before my eyes. Janakamma garu was not just a singer… she was an extraordinary artist who transformed emotions into melody. Every song she sang is a memory… a feeling… a lifelong bond. Today, we have lost a towering pinnacle in the world of music. But her song will forever resonate as inspiration for generations and as the background score to our lives. I extend my deepest condolences to the family members of Smt. S. Janaki garu, her loved ones, and the millions of music lovers who admired her. Janakamma garu… your voice is immortal. Om Shanti.”

My deepest condolences: Kamal Haasan

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Rajinikanth took to X and wrote, “May her soul, who delighted generations of people with her honey-sweet voice, attain peace.”

Kamal Haasan, who collaborated with Janaki on numerous iconic songs, wrote a poetic tribute that translates to: "The song will keep echoing forever. Mother, where will I go to find that love again? Many people carry a sorrow they can never lay down. My deepest condolences to all of them."

About S Janaki

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Janaki moved to Chennai in her 20s to pursue playback singing. Her first song was for the 1957 Tamil movie Vidhiyin Vilayattu, and later for the Telugu film M.L.A. During her career, she sang in 20 Indian languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Sanskrit, Odia, Tulu, Urdu, Punjabi, Badaga, Bengali, and Konkani, as well as in foreign languages such as English, Japanese, German, and Sinhala. She also received numerous honours, including four National Film Awards and 33 State Film Awards.