Ponniyin Selvan 2 release date announced, film's team shares teaser featuring Aishwarya Rai, Vikram. Watch

The second part of filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film franchise Ponniyin Selvan is all set to hit theatres worldwide on April 28, 2023, the team has announced. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Lyca Productions shared a teaser. It featured Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Karthi, and Jayam Ravi. (Also Read | Ponniyin Selvan I movie review: Aishwarya Rai is a revelation in Mani Ratnam’s masterful adaptation of classic)

The caption read, “Let’s get those swords in the air as we await the 28th of April 2023!” It included the hashtags ‘Cholas are back’, ‘PS1', ‘PS2’ and ‘Ponniyin Selvan’. Mani has co-written the screenplay with Elango Kumaravel. The film’s music will be scored by AR Rahman.

Ponniyin Selvan also features Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Aishwarya Lekshmi, among others. In the film, Aishwarya was seen in dual roles--Queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission to seek vengeance, and Mandakini Devi.

Karthi essays the role of Vanthiyathevan, a brave and adventurous warrior, alongside Vikram starring as Aditha Karikalan, Jayam Ravi as Arulmozhivarman, and Trisha Krishnan as Kundavai.

Ponniyin Selvan-I released worldwide in September in Tamil along with the dubbed versions in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam. The film is currently streaming on Prime Video.

The much-anticipated film opened to a positive response from both critics and audiences. The film collected over ₹300 crore gross worldwide in all languages. It was backed by Mani Ratnam's production house Madras Talkies and Allirajah Subaskaran's banner Lyca Productions.

The historical drama is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 Tamil novel of the same name. It chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, one of the most powerful kings in the south, who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I. He ruled the Chola empire in the 10th century and remains close to people's hearts.

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Mani Ratnam extracts solid performances from each of his actors. Irrespective of their screen time, each actor stands out and it’s a treat to watch them bring out their best. Aishwarya Rai as Nandini has to be the pick of the actors as she has very little to say in terms of dialogues but has so much to express with her eyes and she nails it so convincingly.

