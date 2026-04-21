Prakash Raj faces complaint over Ramayana remarks; BJP leader alleges hurt religious sentiments
Prakash Raj is facing a fresh complaint over his remarks on the Ramayana, with allegations that his comments have hurt religious sentiments and sparked a row.
Actor Prakash Raj has found himself at the centre of a fresh controversy after a complaint was lodged against him over his comments referencing the Ramayana. The issue has escalated into a political and legal row, with allegations that his remarks have hurt religious sentiments. (Also read: Prakash Raj tells Pawan Kalyan to ‘stop lying’ about Opposition blocking Women’s Reservation Bill: ‘Just to please Modi’ )
Complaint filed over alleged objectionable remarks
The complaint was filed by Bhanu Prakash, a BJP leader from Andhra Pradesh and member associated with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams board. He has accused the actor of making defamatory and offensive statements that, according to him, have hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community.
In his petition to authorities, Bhanu Prakash has urged that legal action be taken not only against Prakash Raj but also against others who allegedly encouraged or amplified the remarks. He has described the comments as “derogatory” and claimed they were intended to distort religious narratives and provoke outrage.
What triggered the controversy
The row stems from an appearance made by Prakash Raj at the Kerala Literature Festival in January, where he participated in a discussion with journalist Shahina KK. During the session, he narrated an adapted version of an episode inspired by the Ramayana, originally shared in a children’s theatre workshop.
In his narration, he described a fictionalised exchange involving characters from the epic, including a modernised dialogue where Ram mentions paying for fruits consumed during their journey. The storytelling segment was part of a broader conversation and was not presented as a literal retelling.{{/usCountry}}
In his narration, he described a fictionalised exchange involving characters from the epic, including a modernised dialogue where Ram mentions paying for fruits consumed during their journey. The storytelling segment was part of a broader conversation and was not presented as a literal retelling.{{/usCountry}}
However, clips from the session later surfaced online and began circulating widely, drawing criticism from sections of social media and political groups.
Fresh complaint and legal escalation{{/usCountry}}
However, clips from the session later surfaced online and began circulating widely, drawing criticism from sections of social media and political groups.
Fresh complaint and legal escalation{{/usCountry}}
Separately, advocate Amita Sachdeva also filed a complaint on April 16, alleging that the remarks were intentionally provocative and aimed at hurting religious sentiments. She stated that, as a devotee, she found the comments offensive and demanded strict action.{{/usCountry}}
Separately, advocate Amita Sachdeva also filed a complaint on April 16, alleging that the remarks were intentionally provocative and aimed at hurting religious sentiments. She stated that, as a devotee, she found the comments offensive and demanded strict action.{{/usCountry}}
She further remarked that “insults to religious beliefs and Sanatan Dharma will not be tolerated,” reflecting growing public and legal pressure around the issues.{{/usCountry}}
She further remarked that “insults to religious beliefs and Sanatan Dharma will not be tolerated,” reflecting growing public and legal pressure around the issues.{{/usCountry}}
As of now, officials have not confirmed any formal action in response to the complaints. The matter continues to draw attention amid ongoing debate over freedom of expression and the boundaries of public commentary on religious narratives.
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