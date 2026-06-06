Prakash Raj slams Naga Banu Konidela's statement to follow leader Pawan Kalyan without questions: ‘Don't make threats’

Actor, Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister, and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan recently declared that Telangana is nobody’s ‘ayya jagir’ (father’s property) after he was denied permission to hold a public meeting in the state. He received backlash for the statement. Meanwhile, Naga Babu Konidela, who is part of Pawan Kalyan's party, made a statement on X where he asserted that the leader's word is final. Prakash has now slammed this remark. (Also read: Bandla Ganesh slams Prakash Raj for his remark on Pawan Kalyan: ‘Who the hell are you? Tamil, Telugu or Kannadiga?’) Actor-politician Prakash Raj was among many others who condemned Pawan Kalyan over his remarks. (X/@prakashraaj)

What did Prakash Raj respond to? It all started when Naga Babu Konidela shared a picture of Pawan Kalyan on X. The picture showed the words ‘Pawan Kalyan - The People’s Leader.' In the caption, he wrote, “A leader’s word is final. None have seen devils and demons in his path,he alone knows what is right and what is wrong. Shut your doubts, silence your tongue, and follow the leader without questions.”

Prakash Raj reposted this on his X account and wrote, "What do you mean by “ Shut your doubts,silence your tongue and follow the Leader without questions” మేము గొర్రెలం కాదు... బానిస బ్రతుకు బ్రతకడానికి. ఈ బెదిరింపులు వద్దు @NagaBabuOffl నాగబాబు గారు. ప్రశ్నించడం మా హక్కు. ఏ నాయకుడైనా.. నేనే నాయకుడిని అనుకున్నవాడైనా, సమాధానం ఇవ్వాల్సిన బాధ్యత ఉంటుంది. అర్థం అయిందా?

(Translation: We are not sheep... slaves to survive. Don't make these threats @NagaBabuOffl Naga Babu. It is our right to question. Any leader..whoever thinks I am a leader, has a responsibility to answer. Got it?)