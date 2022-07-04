R Madhavan reveals he rejected Suriya's Ghajini as he 'didn't like story': 'Second half didn't connect with me'

Actor R Madhavan has revealed that he rejected Ghajini, starring Suriya in the lead role, as he 'didn't like story'. Recently, during an Instagram live chat session with Suriya, Madhavan said that he had told film director AR Murugadoss that he couldn't connect with the 'second half of film.' Madhavan also recalled that Suriya didn't consume any salt for nearly a week making him realise the 'effort and hard work' he was putting in for the role. (Also Read | R Madhavan more excited to see Saif Ali Khan than Hrithik Roshan in Vikram Vedha)

Ghajini (2005) is a Tamil action thriller film directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Salem Chandrasekharan. The film stars Suriya, Asin, Nayanthara, Pradeep Rawat and Riyaz Khan. It was dubbed and released in Telugu by Allu Aravind in November 2005. It was remade into a Hindi film by Murugadoss again in 2008, with Aamir Khan, Asin, Jiah Khan, and Pradeep Rawat.

As translated by Galatta, Madhavan told Suriya, "I was offered a film called Ghajini. I rejected the film as I didn't like the story and I told director AR Murugadoss sir that the second half of the film didn't connect with me. That story eventually came to you and I was very happy after watching you. I had seen you earlier in Kaakha Kaakha and I was happy because I felt the role in Ghajini had gone to the right person, which you as well proved. The success of Ghajini is a huge thing. I watched the hard work you had put in for your role in the film and for achieving your six-pack abs. At the time, it made me wonder whether I can do this since you were working that hard."

He also added, "I remember quite well that you had not consumed any salt for nearly a week for your physique and it created a disinterest in my work. I started questioning myself about the kind of work I was doing and I would look at you and it hit me how much effort and hard work you were putting in for your role. And, I really felt that I was not doing enough justice to my career and my movies. Only after that, I began applying the advice that I had given you in my life. I used you as an example. And then, of course, after Ghajini, your career was historical for everyone to see."

R Madhavan was recently seen in his directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film is based on the life of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan who was falsely charged with espionage in 1994. The film released in theatres on July 1.

