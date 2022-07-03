R Madhavan more excited to see Saif Ali Khan than Hrithik Roshan in Vikram Vedha

R Madhavan, the original Vikram from the 2017 Tamil-language film, Vikram Vedha, praised actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in a new interview. However, when asked whose performance he was looking forward to, Madhavan said he did not want give a ‘diplomatic answer’. The actor, whose latest Rocketry: The Nambi Effect released on Friday, can’t wait to see Saif as Vikram in the film’s Hindi version that releases in theatres in September 2022. Read more: Vikram Vedha directors Pushkar-Gayatri reveal how Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan film is different from Tamil original

The upcoming film is the official Hindi remake of the Tamil film of the same name directed by filmmaker duo Pushkar-Gayathri. The Tamil version saw Madhavan as Vikram, while actor Vijay Sethupathi played Vedha. In the Hindi adaptation of Vikram Vedha, Saif will play Vikram, while Hrithik would be seen as Vedha. Vikram Vedha is the story of a cop trying to nab a gangster. Things take a turn, when the gangster voluntarily surrenders himself. The film also stars Radhika Apte.

While promoting his film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which he has also written and directed, Madhavan was asked about the upcoming Vikram Vedha film with Hrithik and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. While he called Hrithik ‘good looking’, Madhavan made clear that it was Saif’s performance in the film that he was really into.

When asked to choose between Hrithik and Saif, Madhavan told Bollywood Hungama in a recent interview, “I do not want to give you a very diplomatic answer. Hrithik Roshan is awesome looking, but I am really looking forward to Saif’s performance because he is playing me. I want to know whether he will beat me, and make it more convincing, because I have a feeling he will.”

After facing some roadblocks, the filming of the action-thriller Vikram Vedha was finally completed in June. On June 10, Hrithik took to Twitter to share the news, and wrote, “As we called it a wrap on set, my mind is flooded with all the happy memories, testing times, action, thrill and hard work we all have put into #VikramVedha. Doing a little excited-nervous dance in my head today.. as we inch closer to our release date. See you at the cinemas (sic).”

