Radhika Sarathkumar slams those who turned Bhagyaraj's funeral into a ‘circus’; urges Vijay's government to bring change

Actor Radhika Sarathkumar lost her friend of 50 years on Saturday when 73-year-old filmmaker K Bhagyaraj died and left the film industry in shock. After his funeral on Sunday, the actor took to her social media to look back on their memories. She also slammed those who turned a moment of grieving into a ‘circus’, urging the government and film body, Nadigar Sangam, to find a solution.

Radhika Sarathkumar on K Bhagyaraj’s death and funeral

K Bhagyaraj and Radhika Sarathkumar have been friends for 50 years now.

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Radhika began her note on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram by honouring Bhagyaraj for his accomplishments and expressing shock at his death, writing, “Final goodbye, to 50 years of a very special friendship, a great creator, a evolved writer, a person who drew wonderful boundaries in Cinema, a man I shared many laughs, wonderful work, who stood by my family always in his quiet loyal way. A shocking goodbye, for his family, friends, associates and fans.”

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{{^usCountry}} She then slammed those who didn’t allow her and others to mourn in silence and instead were ‘callous’ in their behaviour. She also tagged actor and Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay, the film producers’ council, Nadigar Sangam, Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) and others, writing, “A place where all needed to digress and mourn in silence, turned into a circus, for all who came to pay their respects. Where and when do we change or rather changed to this callousness. The government and industry need to sit and chart protocols and collective management, and give all dignity to the departed soul.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She then slammed those who didn’t allow her and others to mourn in silence and instead were ‘callous’ in their behaviour. She also tagged actor and Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay, the film producers’ council, Nadigar Sangam, Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) and others, writing, “A place where all needed to digress and mourn in silence, turned into a circus, for all who came to pay their respects. Where and when do we change or rather changed to this callousness. The government and industry need to sit and chart protocols and collective management, and give all dignity to the departed soul.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Radhika had made a similar request during Bharathiraja’s funeral earlier this month. K Bhagrayaj’s death {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Radhika had made a similar request during Bharathiraja’s funeral earlier this month. K Bhagrayaj’s death {{/usCountry}}

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On Sunday, Tamil filmmaker, actor and writer K Bhagyaraj was cremated with full state honours after his death on Saturday. His last rites took place at the Besant Nagar electric crematorium in Chennai. He died at 73 following a cardiac arrest. He was rushed to a private hospital in the city following a complaint of chest pain after his morning walk.

Vijay had announced that the final rites would be performed with state honours as a mark of respect to Bhagyaraj’s legacy. His body was kept at his Nungambakkam residence for people to pay their final respects. Vijay, Rajinikanth and several others paid condolences to the family. Kollywood also cancelled shoots on Sunday as a mark of respect.

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However, actor Suhasini could be seen intervening during the funeral procession as people were recording videos of the filmmaker-actor’s family inside the hearse. Bhagyaraj is survived by his wife, actor Poornima Bhagyaraj, son Shanthanu, and daughter Saranya.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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