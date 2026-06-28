Anil Kapoor reveals how Tamil filmmaker K Bhagyaraj shaped Beta, Woh Saat Din: ‘His writing touched countless lives’

Anil Kapoor shared that Woh Saat Din, which was adapted from Bhagyaraj's original work, became one of the most important films of his early career. He wrote, "Woh Saat Din, adapted from his work, became one of the most important films of my career. Mohabbat, with its story, screenplay and dialogues by Bhagyaraj sir, not only gave us a memorable film but also helped launch the journey of Indra Kumar and Ashok Thakeria as producers through Maruti International.

"Bhagyaraj sir was a creative genius whose contributions to Indian cinema go far beyond what many people know. He was the original creator behind stories that went on to become landmark Hindi films and career-defining milestones for so many of us."

Anil Kapoor began his tribute by saying that K Bhagyaraj's influence on Indian cinema extends far beyond what many people know. He credited the late filmmaker for creating stories that later became major Hindi films and helped shape the careers of several actors and filmmakers.

The passing of filmmaker, writer and actor K Bhagyaraj has left the Indian film industry in mourning. The celebrated storyteller died on June 27 after suffering a cardiac arrest in Chennai. He was 73. As tributes continue to pour in from across the industry, Anil Kapoor looked back on the immense role Bhagyaraj played in shaping his career. In a heartfelt note, the actor revealed that some of his biggest films were born from Bhagyaraj's stories, even though the filmmaker rarely received the credit he deserved. He also shared that he had met Bhagyaraj at Khushbu's daughter's wedding just days before his death.

How Bhagyaraj's story became Beta Anil Kapoor also shared an interesting story about the making of Beta. According to the actor, he and his brother Boney Kapoor had acquired the rights to Bhagyaraj's story before passing it on to Indra Kumar and Ashok Thakeria during a difficult phase in their careers. He added, “Later, Beta, another adaptation of his brilliant writing, became a blockbuster and remains one of the defining films of its era. Boney and I had acquired the rights and passed them on to Indra Kumar and Ashok Thakeria during a difficult phase in their journey. The film went on to become a massive success, with all of us receiving tremendous recognition.”

The connection with Mujhse Shaadi Karogi Anil Kapoor also pointed out Bhagyaraj's contribution to Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, directed by David Dhawan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Starring Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra, the film's original story and screenplay were written by Bhagyaraj before being adapted into Hindi by Anees Bazmee. The actor further wrote, “Another remarkable example of Bhagyaraj sir’s brilliance was Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Directed by David Dhawan, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, and starring Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra, the film’s story and screenplay were by Bhagyaraj sir and adapted into Hindi by Anees Bazmee. The film became a major success and marked another important milestone in Akshay Kumar’s career.”

Reflecting on Bhagyaraj's influence, he wrote, “His writing touched countless lives and careers, mine included. He helped shape the journeys of actors, filmmakers, and producers across generations, often without receiving the recognition he truly deserved.”

Anil Kapoor's final words Ending his tribute, Anil Kapoor thanked Bhagyaraj for the lasting impact he had on his career and Indian cinema. "I will always remain grateful for what he contributed to my career and to Indian cinema as a whole. His legacy will live on through the stories he created and the countless people he inspired. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones. He will be deeply missed. Rest in peace, Bhagyaraj sir. 🙏"

Boney Kapoor remembers Bhagyaraj Producer Boney Kapoor also paid tribute to Bhagyaraj, remembering him as a humble and dedicated filmmaker whose work always spoke louder than his words.

He praised the late director's passion, by saying, “Deeply saddened to hear of your passing. Indian cinema has lost one of its finest storytellers, and I have lost a dear friend. A true genius, you redefined storytelling with your exceptional creativity, wit, and deep understanding of human emotions. Your films like Mouna Geethangal, Thooral Ninnu Pochchu, Oru Kaidhiyin Diary , Andha 7 Naatkal, Enga Chinna Rasa and their remakes Ek Hi Bhool, Woh Saat Din, Mohabbat, Beta etc have entertained millions while leaving a lasting impact on Indian cinema. Beyond your extraordinary work, I will always cherish your warmth, generosity, and the moments we shared. You may no longer be with us, but your films, your legacy, and the lives you touched will continue to live on forever. Rest in peace, my friend. You will be deeply missed.”