Rajinikanth, daughter Aishwarya spotted outside a clinic in the US, see here

Actor Rajinikanth, who left for the US for his annual health checkup earlier this week, was spotted outside Mayo Clinic medical center in Florida on Friday. The picture of the star along with his daughter Aishwarya Dhanush outside the clinic has surfaced on social media.

Rajinikanth travels to the US almost every year for his routine medical check-up. Due to the pandemic, he couldn’t travel last year. Having recently completed shooting for his upcoming Tamil film Annaatthe, Rajinikanth decided to take a break to go on his medical check-up.

As part of the trip, Rajinikanth is expected to meet his son-in-law Dhanush, who is shooting for the Netflix film The Gray Man in Los Angeles.





If everything goes as planned, the Padayappa actor is expected to return to India in a few weeks. It is also believed that upon Rajinikanth’s return from the US, his next project will be officially announced.





Meanwhile, Annaatthe is gearing up for release this Diwali festival. Tipped to be a rural drama, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbu Sundar in key roles. The film was officially launched in 2019 December in Chennai in a low-key affair.

Rajinikanth, who was last seen on screen in AR Murugadoss directed Darbar, will be seen playing the role of a village president in Annaatthe, which will have simultaneous dubbed release in Telugu.

The film, in which SP Balasubrahmanyam recorded his last song, has been directed by Siva and has music by D Imman.

