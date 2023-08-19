Rajinikanth pays visit to UP governor Anandiben Patel ahead of Jailer screening, will meet CM Yogi Adityanath soon

Ahead of his latest film Jailer's screening in Lucknow, veteran actor Rajinikanth met Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday. The pictures of Rajinikanth's visit were posted on the official handle of the Governor of Uttar Pradesh on Twitter or X. Rajinikanth is also scheduled to visit Ayodhya on Sunday. Also read: Rajinikanth reaches Lucknow, to watch Jailer with CM Yogi Adityanath. Watch

Rajinikanth's photos with UP governer

A photo from the meeting between Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel and Rajinikanth in Lucknow.

One of the images shows Rajinikanth sharing warm greetings with governor Anandiben Patel. In the second image, Rajinikanth and Anandiben Patel were seen engaged in a discussion. He will be meeting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow soon.

Previously, Rajinikanth was in Ranchi. He visited the famous Chhinnamasta Temple in the state on Friday and offered prayers. He also spent an hour meditating at Yagoda Ashram in Ranchi. This was followed by his meeting with Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan.

About Jailer

Jailer is roaring at the box office. Rajinikanth''s action film earned ₹9 crore nett in India in all languages on its ninth day, as per early estimates, taking its total collection to ₹244.85 crore nett. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, the film may register growth and earn as much as ₹16 crore nett in India on Saturday, its 10th day of release. As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Jailer is also 'racing towards becoming the highest-grossing movie in Tamil Nadu'.

Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi and Tamannaah Bhatia are seen in pivotal roles in the film. Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff appeared in cameo roles in 'Jailer', which is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

With ANI inputs

