Rajinikanth says Bharathiraja never thought he was a good actor; regrets not meeting veteran filmmaker one last time

Tamil filmmaker Bharathiraja died in Chennai on June 10 at the age of 84 after a prolonged illness. Stars of his debut film, 16 Vayathile (1977), Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, visited his residence in Neelankarai to pay their last respects. Speaking to the media afterwards, both actors spoke of their long association, with Rajinikanth candidly remarking about how the director never thought he was a good actor.

Rajinikanth admits Bharathiraja never thought he was a good actor

Bharathiraja with the stars of his debut film 16 Vayanthile: Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

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Rajinikanth might be a superstar today, but Bharathiraja did not think he was good at acting. “He was my friend for nearly 50 years,” said Rajinikanth, getting emotional and recalling how Bharathiraja would always speak his mind. “He was like a child at heart. Whatever he felt, he would say it directly. He used to criticise me too. He would tell me, I like you as a person, but I don't like your acting. That was the kind of honesty he had. Being around him was always joyful. People who speak so openly are very rare,” added the star.

The actor also said he has a personal regret regarding the filmmaker. He revealed that he wanted to meet him in his final days, but was told his health was improving. “I never got the chance to see him one last time. That is something I will always regret. His passing was not sudden, but I still wish I had met him before he left us,” said Rajinikanth. Kamal also spoke to the press and said, “The gentleman has gone, but his art will continue to live on. I'm not counting the losses; I'm counting the gains. He was there, and he made films with me. I am very grateful.”

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{{^usCountry}} Bharathiraja would tell journalists Rajinikanth was a good human being, but not good actor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bharathiraja would tell journalists Rajinikanth was a good human being, but not good actor {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In 2017, during the inauguration of Bharathiraja's BIIC (Bharathiraja International Institute of Cinema), Rajinikanth spoke about their long association. He had said, “I like Bharathiraja very much. He likes me, but in his old interviews, when journalists used to ask him his opinion on me as an actor, he would say, he is a good human being. He never accepted me as a good actor. I could always read his mind, thinking, how do people accept him as an actor?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2017, during the inauguration of Bharathiraja's BIIC (Bharathiraja International Institute of Cinema), Rajinikanth spoke about their long association. He had said, “I like Bharathiraja very much. He likes me, but in his old interviews, when journalists used to ask him his opinion on me as an actor, he would say, he is a good human being. He never accepted me as a good actor. I could always read his mind, thinking, how do people accept him as an actor?” {{/usCountry}}

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Rajinikanth also said that the filmmaker asked for his time only twice – for his debut film and for the institute’s launch. “I too was a film institute student. Although I learned more from my mentor, late K Balachander, on sets, I know how studying in a film school could be helpful and hone your skills,” he said.

“I saw Rajinikanth as a simple guy when he played the villain in 16 Vayadhinile. Now, he has reached unattainable heights in his career. I'm happy that I've played a minuscule role in it. I would never say I played an important role in his career growth. He's a self-made man,” said Bharathiraja of Rajinikanth.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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