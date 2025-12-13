Rajinikanth visits Tirupati temple after celebrating his 75th birthday, poses with family for paparazzi. Watch

Veteran actor Rajinikanth on Saturday visited the Tirumala temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, a day after celebrating his 75th birthday. Several videos and pictures of the actor, along with his family members, emerged on social media platforms. After offering prayers to Lord Venkateshwara, Rajinikanth smiled and posed for the paparazzi. Rajinikanth visited the temple with his family.

Rajinikanth visits Tirupati temple

In a video, the actor entered the temple alongside his wife Latha, daughters Soundarya and Aishwarya and his grandson, Yatra Raja. Later, the actor waved and smiled at the crowd gathered outside the temple premises. He and his family posed for the paparazzi, too. For the visit, Rajinikanth was dressed in a white kurta pyjama and a shawl.

How fans celebrated Rajinikanth's birthday

On Friday, fans gathered outside Rajinikanth's residence in Chennai to celebrate his birthday. One of the fans who was spotted outside the residence of Rajinikanth expressed her love for the actor and shared her favourite picks from the actor's filmography. The fans expressed their love by dressing up as the actor's iconic roles.

Celebrities wished Rajinikanth on his special day

Several prominent figures, including Kamal Haasan, Dhanush, and Mohanlal, wished him on his birthday. Taking to his X handle, actor-politician Kamal Haasan penned a heartwarming note for his friend and co-star, celebrating Rajinikanth's journey. "75 years of a remarkable life. 50 years of legendary cinema. Happy birthday, my friend," he wrote.

Mohanlal penned a beautiful message for Rajinikanth, offering a shoutout to the actor's 50 years in cinema. He wrote, “Warmest birthday wishes to dear Rajinikanth Sir. As you celebrate 50 remarkable years in cinema, thank you for inspiring generations with your values, strength, and extraordinary spirit. May God bless you always with peace, good health, and boundless joy. @rajinikanth.”

About Rajinikanth, his next film

Rajinikanth, affectionately known as Thalaiva by his fans, remains one of the most revered and influential figures in Indian cinema. With a career spanning over four decades, he has starred in numerous films across languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English. Some of his memorable movies include Shivaji: The Boss, Annaamalai, Thalapathi, Padaiyappa, Robot, Jailer, and others.

Rajinikanth will next be seen in Jailer 2, the sequel to his 2023 hit Jailer. The film is being helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who recently collaborated with the actor on Coolie, released in theatres this August.