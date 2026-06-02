RJ Balaji meets Tamil Nadu CM Vijay after saying he was the original choice for Karuppu: ‘Feels unreal’

RJ Balaji’s Suriya and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Karuppu was released in theatres on May 15 to mixed reviews from critics. But the film has performed very well at the box office, crossing ₹300 crore worldwide. The director had revealed days after the release that Karuppu was initially planned with Vijay in mind but he chose to retire from acting and join politics. On Tuesday, RJ Balaji met Vijay and shared how ‘surreal’ it felt to see him as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu now.

What Balaji said about meeting Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

RJ Karuppu with Tamil Nadu CM Vijay.

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Taking to his X account, Balaji shared a pair of pictures where he was seen with Vijay. The two of them stood and smiled for the shot. In the caption, Balaji wrote, "With the man who started it all for #Karuppu !!! Wow…! Feels unreal to meet him now as the honourable Chief Minister of Tamil nadu !!! Same love, warmth, kindness and calmness…!!!

Thank you for everything dearest Vijay sir."

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{{^usCountry}} In an interview with THR India, Balaji shared that the film was initially written for actor-turned-politician Vijay. He said, “This was supposed to be his last film, so we had two or three meetings over a period of time, discussing his political entry and deciding which film he should do as his final project.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In an interview with THR India, Balaji shared that the film was initially written for actor-turned-politician Vijay. He said, “This was supposed to be his last film, so we had two or three meetings over a period of time, discussing his political entry and deciding which film he should do as his final project.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, Vijay eventually opted out of the film. Balaji later narrated the script to Suriya, who reportedly loved the concept and also suggested changes that helped shape the final version of the screenplay. Talking about Vijay stepping away from the project, Balaji said, “I felt his reasons were justified. I told him, ‘Sir, I absolutely respect your decision. Thank you so much.’ By then, I had already narrated two stories to him after he asked me if I had something suitable. I considered that itself a huge sign of respect for my work and creativity.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Vijay eventually opted out of the film. Balaji later narrated the script to Suriya, who reportedly loved the concept and also suggested changes that helped shape the final version of the screenplay. Talking about Vijay stepping away from the project, Balaji said, “I felt his reasons were justified. I told him, ‘Sir, I absolutely respect your decision. Thank you so much.’ By then, I had already narrated two stories to him after he asked me if I had something suitable. I considered that itself a huge sign of respect for my work and creativity.” {{/usCountry}}

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The fantasy action drama revolves around the guardian deity Vettai Karuppu, who disguises himself as a lawyer to fight corruption within a legal system, exploiting a young girl awaiting a liver transplant. Alongside Suriya, the film stars Trisha Krishnan and RJ Balaji, along with Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada and Supreeth Reddy in key roles.

Last month, C Joseph Vijay was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in the presence of family members and hundreds of supporters. Meanwhile, his final film as an actor, Jana Nayagan, has remained stalled for more than five months.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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