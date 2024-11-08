Sai Pallavi wondered if audience's love would wane if she delivered a flop: ‘It's that kind of fear you have’

Sai Pallavi is currently basking high on the success of her recent release, Amaran. The actor recently reflected on whether the audience's love fades away if an actor delivers a flop. Sai, in an interview with Pinkvilla, spoke about the forgiving nature of audiences. (Also read: Sai Pallavi calls Amaran Sivakarthikeyan's first blockbuster in Telugu; fans remind her of Doctor, Don) Sai Pallavi recently spoke about the relevance of box office success in an actor's career.

Sai Pallavi weighs in on box office failure

The Amaran actor was asked how she felt when she delivered her first flop. She replied, “You wouldn’t want to disappoint the audience, and sometimes you feel that, oh, will this love go away if I do something wrong? So, it’s that kind of a fear that you have, but the audience is very forgiving.”

She added that she doesn't take that love for granted though and is careful while picking films, “Every time you come with something good and believe that it is good, they actually receive it that way. They wipe the slate clean and then they love your work for what it is. So, that gives a lot of confidence, not that you’ve got to do a bad film and then they’ll still accept you, but at least you feel that we shouldn’t be very hard on ourselves and maybe be a little more clear when choosing the next one.”

About Amaran

Sai's recent release, Amaran, is a war biopic on the late Major Mukund and his wife, Indhu Rebecca Varghese’s story. It is based on the book India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. Rajkumar Periasamy directed the film and co-wrote it with Stefan Ritcher. Kamal Haasan, R Mahendran and Vivek Krishnani have co-produced the movie. Amaran also features Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose and others in pivotal roles.

Sai Pallavi's upcoming projects

Sai is currently shooting for Karthikeya 2 director Chandoo Mondeti's Telugu film Thandel opposite Naga Chaitanya. She will also be making her Bollywood debut with Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. She is portraying Goddess Sita in the epic drama, while Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram. The first and second instalments of the movie will be released on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027, respectively.