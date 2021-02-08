IND USA
Nenjam Marappathillai has finally got a release date.
Selvaraghavan’s horror-thriller Nenjam Marappathillai to release on March 5

Nenjam Marappathillai, Selvaraghavan's long-delayed horror thriller, is all set to release on March 5. The film stars SJ Suryah, Regina Cassandra and Nandita Swetha in lead roles.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:57 PM IST

Filmmaker Selvaraghavan’s long-delayed Tamil horror-thriller Nenjam Marappathillai will finally release in cinemas on March 5, it was announced with a promo clip on Monday. The film stars SJ Suryah, Regina Cassandra and Nandita Swetha in the lead roles.

The project marks the maiden collaboration between Selvaraghavan and SJ Suryah. It has music by Yuvan Shankar. The film’s trailer was released nearly two years ago and it was extremely well received. The trailer gave audiences a glimpse of Regina’s powerful performance. She’s rumoured to be playing the ghost in the film.


Post the reaction to the first trailer, an elated Regina wrote on Instagram that it was her dream role. “I was always asked what my dream role was and I always said I never really had one. However, having said that, Mariam will go down as one of the most amazing characters I've gotten to play. Thanks Selvaraghavan sir for that confidence and the mentoring. It has definitely helped,” she wrote, and added she was thrilled to be part of this project. In the film, Regina plays the house help to S.J Suryah.

Meanwhile, Selvaraghavan is busy with the shoot of his next project – rumoured to be a sequel to the gangster drama Pudhupettai - with his brother Dhanush.

Also read: Tamil film Koozhangal wins Tiger award at Rotterdam film festival

Without revealing much information about the project, Selvaraghavan recently wrote on Twitter: “And back to my world. #S12 A Selvaraghavan Film. @dhanushkraja @thisisysr @theVcreations @Arvindkrsna (sic)."

The film will be bankrolled by Kalaipuli S. Thanu. This will be the fourth time Selvaraghavan and his brother are joining hands. The brothers will also be teaming up for another project in 2023 which will be a sequel to Aayirathil Oruvan.

