Tamil film Koozhangal wins Tiger award at Rotterdam film festival
Tamil film Koozhangal won the prestigious Tiger Award in the competition section of the International Film Festival of Rotterdam on Sunday. This is the first Tamil film to win the honour.
Directed by debutant PS Vinothraj, the film has been produced by actor Nayanthara and her boyfriend Vignesh Shivn. As per a tweet from IFFR, the jury described the film as a lesson in pure cinema.
A thrilled Vignesh took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote: “ First Production of @Rowdy_Pictures wins one of the most prestigious international award ! First Tamil film to win this award 2021 #TigerAward winner #Koozhangal #Pebbles. Can’t be happier (sic).”
The international title of the film is Pebbles, and it tells the story of a father-son duo, broken by poverty, as they seek to find their way in life. It features only newcomers and has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.
Recently, talking about backing this film, Vignesh said in a statement: “There are certain days that become precious and valuable when we come across a film that makes us proud of the field we are associated with. One such moment was watching this beautiful movie Koozhangal, which marks the directorial debut of P.S Vinoth Raj. The film’s premise is as simple as the title but created an exquisitely loveable impact within.”
“Koozhangal didn’t steal our attention for a spellbinding performance of new actors and technical crew but stirred our souls with the adorable background score by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Such an experience instantly instilled in us the excitement to not just present the film theatrically, but also take it to international film festivals and take over the entire production as well. We are proud to present this film for you in the hope that it will make an impact on you as well,” he added.
This is the second production venture of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivn. The couple had recently produced upcoming Tamil thriller Netrikann under their home banner, Rowdy Pictures. The film stars Nayanthara as a blind woman trying to prove a crime and catch a serial killer.
