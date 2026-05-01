Shalini gives glimpse of 26th anniversary with Ajith Kumar ahead of his 55th birthday. See pics

Tamil star Ajith Kumar and his wife, former actor Shalini, have been together for 26 years. They recently celebrated their special day with loved ones. Ahead of Ajith’s 55th birthday on May 1, she posted pictures of their celebration. Given how rarely the couple post family pictures online, fans couldn’t get enough of it.

Shalini and Ajith celebrate 26 years of marriage

Ajith Kumar and Shalini with their children, Aadvik and Anoushka.

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Shalini took to her Instagram to post sweet pictures of their anniversary celebrations. One picture shows Ajith, Shalini, and their children, Anoushka and Aadvik, blowing out the candles on their cakes. Another picture shows them smiling as they pose for a family photo. Posting the pictures, Shalini wrote, “A little family, a lot of love (red heart emoji).” She posted the picture ahead of Ajith’s 55th birthday.

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{{^usCountry}} Given how rare it is to see the whole family together, fans were thrilled to see the photos. “This kind of love that lasts,” commented one fan under the post. “Passion, Profession, Fame and a Lovely Family...Blud is living everyone's dream life!” wrote another. One emotional fan even commented, “26 years of pure love. Still the same magic, now with a beautiful family. Happy Anniversary & Advance Happy Birthday to our Chief.” About Ajith Kumar and Shalini {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Given how rare it is to see the whole family together, fans were thrilled to see the photos. “This kind of love that lasts,” commented one fan under the post. “Passion, Profession, Fame and a Lovely Family...Blud is living everyone's dream life!” wrote another. One emotional fan even commented, “26 years of pure love. Still the same magic, now with a beautiful family. Happy Anniversary & Advance Happy Birthday to our Chief.” About Ajith Kumar and Shalini {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Shalini began her career as a child artist with the 1983 Telugu film Bezawada Bebbuli, as did Ajith in the 1990 film En Veedu En Kanavar. After numerous films, Shalini debuted as a lead actor in 1997 with the Malayalam film Aniyathipraavu and Ajith, in the 1993 Tamil film Amaravathy. The two starred together in the 1999 Tamil film Amarkkalam, where they fell in love. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shalini began her career as a child artist with the 1983 Telugu film Bezawada Bebbuli, as did Ajith in the 1990 film En Veedu En Kanavar. After numerous films, Shalini debuted as a lead actor in 1997 with the Malayalam film Aniyathipraavu and Ajith, in the 1993 Tamil film Amaravathy. The two starred together in the 1999 Tamil film Amarkkalam, where they fell in love. {{/usCountry}}

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Ajith proposed marriage, and after dating for a while, he married Shalini in Chennai on April 24, 2000. Shalini retired as an actor despite starring in successful projects. The 2000 Tamil hit Alai Payuthey, and the 2001 film Piriyadha Varam Vendum were her last films. Their children, Anoushka and Aadvik, were born in 2008 and 2015. Ajith continued acting and went on to star in numerous films.

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Last seen in the 2025 films Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly, Ajith has yet to announce his upcoming films. GBU director Adhik Ravichandran wished the actor on his birthday, writing, “Happy Birthday My dear sir. Thank you for inspiring me & all of us and making India proud , you’re nation’s greatest pride. Our Padma Bhushan. Always lucky and blessed to receive your kindness and love, i am so grateful for the day I met you, for having worked with you & creating unforgettable memories with #GoodBadUgly everything feels so surreal. Can’t wait to create more special memories Very Veri. #HBDAjithKumar sir.” Fans have since been hopeful Ajith’s next film will be with Adhik.

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In the meantime, Ajith has been professionally racing with Ajith Kumar Racing. He recently took part in the Complete Le Mans Cup.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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