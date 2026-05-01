Shalini gives glimpse of 26th anniversary with Ajith Kumar ahead of his 55th birthday. See pics
Ajith Kumar turned 55 on May 1 and Shalini posted unseen pictures of their family celebrating their anniversary last month. Take a look.
Tamil star Ajith Kumar and his wife, former actor Shalini, have been together for 26 years. They recently celebrated their special day with loved ones. Ahead of Ajith’s 55th birthday on May 1, she posted pictures of their celebration. Given how rarely the couple post family pictures online, fans couldn’t get enough of it.
Shalini and Ajith celebrate 26 years of marriage
Shalini took to her Instagram to post sweet pictures of their anniversary celebrations. One picture shows Ajith, Shalini, and their children, Anoushka and Aadvik, blowing out the candles on their cakes. Another picture shows them smiling as they pose for a family photo. Posting the pictures, Shalini wrote, “A little family, a lot of love (red heart emoji).” She posted the picture ahead of Ajith’s 55th birthday.
Given how rare it is to see the whole family together, fans were thrilled to see the photos. “This kind of love that lasts,” commented one fan under the post. “Passion, Profession, Fame and a Lovely Family...Blud is living everyone's dream life!” wrote another. One emotional fan even commented, “26 years of pure love. Still the same magic, now with a beautiful family. Happy Anniversary & Advance Happy Birthday to our Chief.”
About Ajith Kumar and Shalini{{/usCountry}}
Given how rare it is to see the whole family together, fans were thrilled to see the photos. “This kind of love that lasts,” commented one fan under the post. “Passion, Profession, Fame and a Lovely Family...Blud is living everyone's dream life!” wrote another. One emotional fan even commented, “26 years of pure love. Still the same magic, now with a beautiful family. Happy Anniversary & Advance Happy Birthday to our Chief.”
About Ajith Kumar and Shalini{{/usCountry}}
Shalini began her career as a child artist with the 1983 Telugu film Bezawada Bebbuli, as did Ajith in the 1990 film En Veedu En Kanavar. After numerous films, Shalini debuted as a lead actor in 1997 with the Malayalam film Aniyathipraavu and Ajith, in the 1993 Tamil film Amaravathy. The two starred together in the 1999 Tamil film Amarkkalam, where they fell in love.{{/usCountry}}
Shalini began her career as a child artist with the 1983 Telugu film Bezawada Bebbuli, as did Ajith in the 1990 film En Veedu En Kanavar. After numerous films, Shalini debuted as a lead actor in 1997 with the Malayalam film Aniyathipraavu and Ajith, in the 1993 Tamil film Amaravathy. The two starred together in the 1999 Tamil film Amarkkalam, where they fell in love.{{/usCountry}}
Ajith proposed marriage, and after dating for a while, he married Shalini in Chennai on April 24, 2000. Shalini retired as an actor despite starring in successful projects. The 2000 Tamil hit Alai Payuthey, and the 2001 film Piriyadha Varam Vendum were her last films. Their children, Anoushka and Aadvik, were born in 2008 and 2015. Ajith continued acting and went on to star in numerous films.
Last seen in the 2025 films Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly, Ajith has yet to announce his upcoming films. GBU director Adhik Ravichandran wished the actor on his birthday, writing, “Happy Birthday My dear sir. Thank you for inspiring me & all of us and making India proud , you’re nation’s greatest pride. Our Padma Bhushan. Always lucky and blessed to receive your kindness and love, i am so grateful for the day I met you, for having worked with you & creating unforgettable memories with #GoodBadUgly everything feels so surreal. Can’t wait to create more special memories Very Veri. #HBDAjithKumar sir.” Fans have since been hopeful Ajith’s next film will be with Adhik.
In the meantime, Ajith has been professionally racing with Ajith Kumar Racing. He recently took part in the Complete Le Mans Cup.
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