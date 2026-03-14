Ajith Kumar buys a Mahindra BE 6 Formula E car worth ₹ 24 lakh after returning from Dubai; visits Sai Baba temple
Ajith Kumar was briefly stranded in Dubai amid the US-Israel conflict with Iran and returned to India safely earlier this week.
Tamil actor-racer Ajith Kumar returned to India earlier this week after being briefly stranded in Dubai due to the US-Israel conflict with Iran. After returning to India, he visited a Sai Baba temple and later bought a swanky new Mahindra BE 6 Formula E car. Ajith even posed for pictures when his new ride at the showroom.
Ajith Kumar’s new Mahindra BE 6 Formula E
The official Instagram account of Mahindra Electric SUVs announced that Ajith has bought a BE 6 Formula E car. According to the website, the FE2 version of the car costs ₹23.69 lakh, with the FE3 version with add-on features priced at ₹24.49 lakh. His new ride is a Formula E-inspired SUV and has a top speed of 202 km/h. Ajith picked the Tango Red variant for the colour. The pictures posted by the page show Ajith posing with his new ride, cutting a cake and being celebrated for representing India on the racetrack.
Anand Mahindra reacted to the news on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Can’t help quoting the old ad: ‘Made for each other’. Superstar Ajith Kumar & the Mahindra BE 6 Formula E edition. I look forward to congratulating and thanking him in person one day soon.”
Visits Sai Baba temple after returning to India
But before that, the official Instagram page of Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust Shirdi posted a video of Ajith visiting the temple. The video shows the actor being welcomed by the temple authorities upon his arrival with his team. He is also seen flanked by security for his temple visit. The video also shows Ajith praying inside the temple and seeking Sai Baba’s blessings. After his darshan, he posed for pictures with the temple authorities, who presented him with a Sai Baba idol and a shawl. He also took the time to speak with them after the darshan.
Ajith Kumar’s racing career
Ajith is a professional racer and an actor. He competed in the 2003 Formula Asia BMW Championships and the 2010 Formula 2 Championship. He also took part in a one-off race in the Formula Maruti Indian Championships in 2002. In 2025, he returned to racing after 15 years with Ajith Kumar Racing and took part in the 24H Series in the Porsche 992 GT3 Cup Category. He will take part in the 2026 Le Mans Cup. On the sidelines of a race, Ajith made it clear that he will only work on films when he gets a break from racing.
Ajith was last seen in the Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly last year. While he has stated that he will shoot for films this year, he has yet to announce any new projects. AL Vijay confirmed that a racing film on Ajith is in the works.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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