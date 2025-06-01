Shiva Rajkumar denies clapping for Kamal Haasan's Kannada remark as Thug Life release in Karnataka remains uncertain

Ever since actor Kamal Haasan remarked that Kannada was born out of Tamil while promoting his upcoming film Thug Life in Karnataka, he has caused a huge uproar in the state. Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar, who also attended the promotional event, denies clapping when Kamal made this statement, even as a pro-Kannada outfit threatens theatres not to release Thug Life in the state. (Also Read: 'All Kamal Haasan films to be banned in Karnataka', says minister after actor refuses to apologise on Kannada remark row) Kamal Haasan and Shiva Rajkumar at a promotional event for Thug Life in Karnataka.

Shiva Rajkumar denies clapping to Kamal Haasan’s remark

Talking to the press, Shiva, who previously defended Kamal, made it clear that he does not agree with Kamal’s statement about Kannada. He said, “All the languages are important to us. But when it comes to the mother tongue, Kannada is the first priority, there’s no doubt about that. I’ve said this before, I can give my life for Kannada. I should not tell that (Kamal Haasan must apologise). He is a senior actor, and I am the biggest fan of him.”

He then clarified that many seem to be under the misconception that he showed support for Kamal’s remark at the event by clapping when he said it. Shiva agrees he did clap, but it was for a different statement. He said, “At the event, I did not understand what was going on. But they’re showing clippings as if I’m clapping for that. I was clapping because he told, he was my chithappa (uncle).”

Pro-Kannada organisation warns theatre

According to ANI, a pro-Kannada organisation, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, warned the owners of Victory Cinema Theatre in Kamakshipalya, Bengaluru, not to release Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life. The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) has also banned the film's release in Karnataka, asking the actor to apologise for his remarks.

Praveen Shetty, who belongs to the organisation, told the news agency, “Kamal Haasan has spoken against the Kannada language. We will not allow Kamal Haasan's film to be released in Karnataka. They said that the film will be released at the Victory Cinema. We came here today and told the theatre owners not to release Kamal Haasan's film. If the film is released, the government will be held responsible for any untoward incidents that follow.”

The loss Thug Life could face

Thug Life, which also stars Silambarasan TR and Trisha Krishnan in lead roles, is directed by Mani Ratnam. According to Sacnilk, Mani’s previous film, Ponniyin Selvan—Part 1, earned ₹28.12 crore in Karnataka, while Part 2 made ₹22.55 crore in the state. After Tamil Nadu, Karnataka was the highest-earning state for both films. Kamal’s Indian 2 made ₹8.55 crore there.

The actor, however, has refused to apologise for his comment, telling the media, “It is a democracy. I believe in law and justice. My love for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala is true. Nobody will suspect it except for those who have an agenda. I've been threatened earlier too, and if I am wrong, I would apologise, if I'm not, I won't.”