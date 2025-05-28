Kamal Haasan breaks silence on Kannada-Tamil row, says historians have taught him language: ‘Love will never apologise’

Actor Kamal Haasan found himself in a soup after he made a comment regarding Kannada language during the promotion of his upcoming film Thug Life. The actor compared Tamil and Kannada languages, leading to pro-Kannada groups slamming him and even demanding a ban on the film in Karnataka. Now the actor has reacted to the backlash and said that he did not mean ‘anything’ and it was made with a lot of love. (Also read: 'Ban Thug Life in Karnataka': Kamal Haasan's statement on Kannada sparks huge row, internet sees red) Kamal Haasan's remark on Kannada language during the promotion of Thug Life sparked a row. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

What Kamal Haasan said

Speaking to reporters, Kamal said as per news agency PTI, “I think what I said was said with a lot of love. Historians have taught me the language history...I didn't mean anything. And, let me tell you, Tamil Nadu is a place which has been open. I don't say there is no other state like this. But a very rare state where a Menon (MG Ramachandran) has been our Chief Minister...a Reddy (Omandur Ramasamy Reddiyar) has been our Chief Minister, a Tamilian (M Karunanidhi) has been our Chief Minister and then a Kannadiga Iyengar has been our CM from Mandya.”

‘There is a third angle to it’

He went on to add, “So lets leave all this very in-depth discussions to historians, archaeologists and language experts. If you look at it from the northern point of view, according to them it is right, if you look at it from Thenkumari (south), then what I say is right. There is a third angle to it-- the scholars, the language experts. This is not an answer, an explanation. Love will never apologise.”

Thug Life marks Kamal's first collaboration with Mani Ratnam in 37 years after Nayakan. It also stars Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf and Baburaj. Thug Life is set to release worldwide on June 5.